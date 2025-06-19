Tom Brady Catches Attention With Impressive Gym Update; Sends Bold Message to DJ Khaled

You weren’t paying attention if you thought Tom Brady’s ‘retirement’ would include a golf cart, a beer belly, and a quiet life away from the limelight. In his last season, this man led the NFL in throwing yards. A man who finished with 84,520 throwing yards, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and seven Super Bowl rings—more than other quarterbacks could ever hope to accumulate in three careers. Retirement? Please. It was only a jersey change.

Brady has been busy since hanging up his cleats in early 2023. He is a full-time father, the founder of CardVault retail stores, the top NFL analyst on FOX with Kevin Burkhardt, and a co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. In between, he’s been casually country-hopping with his kids. This off-season, Benjamin and Vivian travelled to Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan. And while most people bring back magnets. Brady brings back momentum. And now, he’s bringing the heat back.

When Brady returned to US soil, he shared with his 15.2 million Instagram followers what his retired mornings look like, and it’s not breakfast and Sudoku. Instead, it’s a five-slide gym carousel that includes strength training sessions, shirtless photos, and a daring message to the two guys he’s targeting: DJ Khaled and Michael Rubin. As part of a partnership with performance company NOBULL, the post featured Brady working with the same ferocity that propelled him to the top of the NFL quarterback rankings. “@nobull shows up wherever life takes you. At home, on the road, at work, or halfway across the world, the mindset travels with you,” Brady wrote. “I’m always amazed by what the human body can do… No shortcuts, no noise, just the work and the will to keep showing up.”

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

It’s a lifestyle statement and not just a motivational quote. This is classic TB12. That avocado ice cream is still in the freezer. But the routine? Still intact. And the attitude? Deadly. But what truly captured the attention? An unsubtle follow-up on Instagram Stories. Brady shared a picture of himself on a golf course, shirtless, with his arms folded, with a message, “@michaelrubin @djkhaled @fanaticsfest Do I look worried????” Warning: No. No, he didn’t.

It appeared as though the man could still throw for 300 yards by halftime and return to an NFL locker room. The message was clear to DJ Khaled as well: Brady isn’t just attending Fanatics Fest; he’s bringing receipts. Just last month, Khaled was talking big, so Tom Brady returned with abs, a desire for a remix, and a less-than-flattering warning shot right before Fanatics Fest.

Tom Brady vs. DJ Khaled: Game on, remix included

DJ Khaled began by talking, which is what he does best. Ahead of their upcoming matchup at the Fanatics Games in New York, the Grammy-winning rapper, shoe king, and $95 million tycoon took the first blow at Brady in an Instagram story last month. “You’ve got to give Brady his love and respect,” Khaled said. “But this ain’t the NFL… this is Fanatics Fest.” Translation: I know you’re the greatest of all time, but I like my chances on neutral ground.

Brady, who never backs down from a challenge, even when he’s retired, shared the video with the grace that only a Super Bowl MVP can pull off. “You have to do a ‘Tom’s the Best’ remix after I dominate this competition,” he wrote. He also added Khaled’s song, All I Do Is Win, in the backdrop as a last resort. Classic. Flawless. Brady at his best.

Now, the excitement is real. In eight competitions—football, basketball, baseball, soccer, hockey, golf, UFC punching, and a WWE-style entrance contest—50 sportsmen and celebrities will compete against 50 fans at the Fanatics Games, which will be held at the Javits Centre in Manhattan from 20 to 22 June. You read correctly—before releasing a golf ball, Brady might need to perform a WWE walk. As for the faceoff between Brady and Khaled? It will take place on the golf course. Brady is already winning the mind games, shirtless flex and all, while Khaled is renowned for being a regular on the greens and never shying away from the celebration dances.

Michael Rubin, the founder of Fanatics, mentioned in Brady’s story, is hosting the event. This isn’t just a charity celebrity event anymore. It’s beginning to resemble a miniature Super Bowl, remixed with Khaled’s beats and Brady’s biceps. Let’s start the games and the remixes.