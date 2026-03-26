Tom Brady Celebrates Major Fanatics Flag Football Milestone After Drawing Underwhelming Live Audience

Essentials Inside The Story The low turnout was attributed to a last-minute venue change from Saudi Arabia to LA

Team USA took the championship with a 24-14 victory over Team Wildcats

Team USA quarterback Darrell Doucette III earned MVP honors

While the NFL is only beginning to embrace flag football as part of its future, Tom Brady may have just given the league a compelling reason to invest more in the sport. On March 21, Brady-hosted Fanatics Flag Football Classic took over BMO Stadium in LA, ft. Team USA alongside NFL stars like Brady, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Jayden Daniels. With fans able to catch the action live on Tubi, Fox One, and Fox Sports, it was recently revealed that the broadcast drew millions of viewers online.

On Wednesday, Fanatics revealed that the event pulled in over 300 million views online within just 24 hours of the event being streamed across all platforms. In his recent Instagram story, Brady couldn’t hold back his excitement with the milestone as he reposted Michael Rubin’s story about it and added the emoji, “💥,” as a caption.

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FOX’s TV broadcast of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic accounted for only 2.8 million of those 300 million views. Fanatics explained through an IG post that social media and streaming creators drove the majority of engagement. Streamers like iShowSpeed, Jay Cinco, Marlon, and Tota streamed live from the venue, helping amplify reach. Clearly, the digital momentum impressed Tom Brady, but does that reflect the event’s success entirely?

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On March 21, the tournament featured three teams – Team USA, Team Wildcats, and Team Founders, competing in a round-robin format. But Tom Brady’s Founders struggled from the start as they first suffered a big 43-16 defeat against Team USA. In their second game, the Founders did put up a closer fight against Burrow’s Wildcats, but eventually suffered a 34-26 loss.

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“My heart is hurting right now,” Tom Brady said in an interview between games. “My heart is really hurting. We’re like a leaky faucet. We don’t have enough short throws.”

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In the championship game, Team USA and the Wildcats kept things tight early, tying 6-6 late in the first half. But Team USA eventually pulled out a 24-14 win powered by their quarterback, Darrell Doucette III, who scored three touchdowns in the final. While Doucette also wrapped up the event with six total touchdowns, he earned the MVP honors.

Despite going winless in the flag football tournament, Brady proved that he can still sling it, even at 48. His highlight moment came against Team USA when he launched a precise touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs on a fourth-and-goal from over 20 yards out. Brady ended the event with 85 yards and two touchdowns, and afterwards, he reflected on the experience.

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“I experienced so many moments this week that reminded me why I love this game so much,” Tom Brady wrote in an IG post. “The Fanatics Flag Football Classic was everything we hoped it would be and then some. The excitement on that field made it clear that flag football has arrived at a whole new level.”

The event certainly added more exposure to flag football, which will debut as a sport in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. And while the online engagement around Brady’s event has exploded, the in-person turnout painted a different picture.

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Tom Brady’s flag football event fails to draw a significant live audience

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic marked the first game that Tom Brady returned to play on the field since retiring in 2023, which should have been a major draw for NFL fans. The event also featured a mix of active and retired NFL stars, internet personalities, and even a broadcast reunion with Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt. Add in hosting duties from Kevin Hart, and it seemed like a recipe for a packed stadium, but things did not turn out as expected.

Despite all the star power, online images, and FOX broadcasts revealed that there were plenty of empty seats at Tom Brady’s event. Even with tarps covering parts of the upper deck at BMO Stadium, the crowd looked underwhelming at the event. Tom Brady and other players worked hard to build hype around the event, even involving drama with celebrities like Logan Paul to generate buzz. But the timing of the event appears to have played a role in the lack of a live audience in Los Angeles.

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The flag football event clashed with the opening weekend of March Madness 2026 and the NCAA Tournament in the U.S. On top of that, organizers shifted the venue of Brady’s event from Saudi Arabia to Los Angeles just weeks before kickoff due to the Middle East conflict. That last-minute change appears to have compromised the attendance at Brady’s event.

In the end, Tom Brady clearly showed he still has competitive juice and helped generate massive digital engagement with the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. But the event also highlighted that flag football is still finding its footing as a live spectator sport in the U.S.