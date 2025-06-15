Tom Brady Celebrates With 9-Word Message After Winning Big With Major Investment on $300M Portfolio

“It feels amazing winning the first E1 World Championship. I’m proud of everybody this season for what we accomplished… Ben and Joe led the way…and our two pilots… chemistry and camaraderie…was on full display.” Said the NFL legend Tom Brady. This was after his team, aptly named Team Brady, hit the water in the 2024 season of the UIM E1 World Championship. In an all-electric powerboat league, it secured the top glory.

Since retiring from football, Brady has ventured into a plethora of projects. He did so by putting in investments, making mistakes, and taking big leaps by learning from them. In one such venture, the seven‑time Super Bowl champion pivoted from football to high-tech motorsport in 2023. He invested in the motorboat-based tournament. Moreover, he ended up winning the inaugural trophy. That win came while competing against the likes of Rafael Nadal, Will Smith, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Pérez, who also invested in the sport.

Heading into the second season, Team Brady finished fifth in the first week in Jeddah and then again in Doha. It was lacking the momentum they had last year. However, after the third race weekend in Dubrovnik, a city in Croatia, Team Brady rebounded from a slow start earlier in the season and climbed to second on the podium. This outcome was important for Team Brady, and the NFL legend made sure to recognise their efforts on his Instagram.

A post was shared from the official handle of E1 Team Brady on Instagram, and the team wrote, “P2 for Team Brady in Dubrovnik 🥈🇭🇷Back in the game! 💪#E1series • #TeamBrady.” Brady shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote, “Great points on the board. Way to fight team!” Those were some brilliant words of praise for the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Brady (@e1teambrady)

The official E1 team account even highlighted a key maneuver by drivers of Team Brady, Sam Coleman, and Emma Kimiläinen, that helped them secure the second podium. They wrote, “Incredible overtake after an epic battle… Calm, cool and collected, Sam brought Team Brady back to the podium in Dubrovnik.” The series now heads to Lago Maggiore, then to Monaco, and then to Lagos, and finally ends in Miami. And Team Brady? It’s safe to say that they are back in the game.

However, his celebrations of his E1 Motorsport team aren’t the only project underway by Brady. Even in retirement, his competitive mentality and hunger to win against competition are evident. Away from his beloved sport, Brady has quietly transformed his $300 million net worth into stakes across multiple teams and industries.

A look at the investments of Tom Brady, the holder of a massive $300M portfolio

Tom Brady is reinforcing his status not just as a competitor but as a curator of winning cultures across sports. He has now turned the owner’s elbow grease into minority investments in projects such as the Las Vegas Raiders and Birmingham City FC. Also, by casting an eye toward potential future stakes in emerging leagues like the UFL.

In October 2024, Brady gained approval from the NFL owners to buy a 5 percent stake in the team, Las Vegas Raiders. A majority owner of the Raiders, Mark Davis, praised Brady’s move. He said, “We’re really proud to have him as part of the organization. He’s a competitor, he’s a bright young man.” And even the NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, shared his thoughts on the news, saying, “Tom Brady wants to invest in the NFL. He cares deeply about this game. That’s just a signal of that.” Since then, Brady played a key role in hiring GM John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll. Also, he helped guide draft decisions.

Tom Brady walks on the field before delivering television commentary for the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

In 2023, under the same ownership as the Raiders, Brady acquired a minority stake in the WNBA team, Las Vegas Aces. His backing helped the Aces land a historic three-team trade featuring top draft picks. Also, the team has significantly improved. Moreover, in 2023, he joined as a minority owner and the advisory board chair for the EFL Championship competing team. And that by owning 3.3% of Birmingham City FC. And since his arrival, the club has won promotion back to the Championship. Hence, marking a major transition in the Club’s path forward.

Reports suggest Brady is also eyeing the ownership of a United Football League team. Based possibly in Tampa Bay or Oakland, Brady envisions a return of football to the underserved markets. UFL Insider Mark Perry believes, “NFL legend Tom Brady is interested in purchasing a UFL team.” And these rumors make sense because they align with his previous team-building roles. He actively helped shape the Las Vegas Raiders’ front office. Moreover, he has a knack for pivoting legacy brands toward fresh starts.

Tom Brady’s post-game nine-word rally cry might just seem like locker-room motivation. However, it frames a much deeper playbook, one that goes through the depths of the seas and the endurance and mentality of sports. From electric powerboats to NFL franchises, WNBA rosters, and even a potential spring-league ownership, he’s building a multi-front legacy. And with each investment and a step forward, his words of motivation, ” Way to fight team!”, echo even louder.