Tom Brady Claims Historic Victory as Team Owner: “Another One”

Everyone is well-versed in Tom Brady’s achievements as a player. After all, he is the only NFL player with seven Super Bowl rings under his name. With a similar motivation for his post-playing career, Brady has taken up an entrepreneurial role, where, among the multiple ventures, he owns an all-electric powerboat racing team named Team Brady.

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The team competes globally in the UIM E1 World Championship, racing across coastal cities, rivers, and lakes across four continents. For the 2026 season (third overall season), the tournament has an 8-race calendar, and Team Brady recently won the Round 5 circuit in Luanda, Angola.

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“Another one ☝️🏆,” Brady wrote on his Instagram Story.

Tom Brady was quite happy with the victory. The E1 Luanda Grand Prix in Angola (12-13 September) was the first time the race took place, and despite securing podium finishes in every event leading up to this round, the Luanda GP marked the team’s first official race victory of the 2026 season, making their win historic.

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The legendary NFL quarterback became part of the competition ahead of his inaugural 2024 season. Sam Coleman and Emma Kimiläinen are the two pilots who race for Team Brady and have both been with the team since the very first season.

“My message to our competition: be prepared for second place because we are aiming for the top,” Brady said while entering the competition with his team.

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As of now, Tom Brady’s team won the inaugural season in 2024, then again defended their throne in the 2025 season, and the recent win in Luanda solidified their spot at the top of the leaderboard for the 2026 season as they chase a championship hat-trick.

Team Brady has now opened up a 40-point lead over their closest competitors with 157 total points. Their main rivals, Westbrook Racing (owned by Hollywood actor Will Smith), have 117 points under their belt, followed by Aoki Racing (owned by DJ and record producer Steve Aoki) with 86 points.

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Westbrook Racing has been the most dominant team in terms of first-place finishes this year. They have locked in back-to-back victories at Lake Como (Italy) and Dubrovnik (Croatia). However, due to a technical failure in the Luanda Grand Prix for Smith’s team, Team Brady was able to extend their lead.

But there are still three more races left in the 8-race calendar for the 2026 season. Will Tom Brady and his electric powerboat racing team be able to win their third consecutive UIM E1 World Championship, with Will Smith’s team being the standouts of the 2026 season? Only time will tell.