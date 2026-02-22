Tom Brady Declares Daughter Vivian a Future Olympian After Milan Trip

Essentials Inside The Story Vivian Brady shows early athleticism, excelling in volleyball and multiple summer sports

Tom Brady predicts his daughter could compete in future Summer Olympics

Brady celebrates U.S. men’s and women’s ice hockey gold medal wins in Milan

For a competitor like Tom Brady, watching from the sidelines is temporary. After taking in the Olympics in Milan, the legendary quarterback is already looking ahead to the next generation of Brady athletes taking the world stage. At least that is what the seven-time Super Bowl winner predicts with his daughter, Vivian Lake Brady.

“Future summer Olympian,” wrote Tom Brady on Instagram stories, along with a picture of Vivian and him.

Imago Credits via Instagram, @tombrady

Right after Brady attended the Winter Olympics, his post arrived, predicting his daughter would be in the Summer Olympics one day. While Vivian plays several sports, none of them are affiliated with the Winter Olympics.

The youngest Brady has clearly inherited her parents’ athletic genes, but volleyball has emerged as her standout passion. She has already played the sport at the school level, with both parents sharing glimpses of her games on social media.

Even Tom Brady has hinted at where her future may lie, subtly backing her volleyball journey through his Instagram posts, a quiet nod to a path she seems increasingly set to follow.

Horseback riding or equestrian is also something she has a passion for. Apart from that, she has also shown a liking for swimming, soccer, and football. Surprisingly, most of these sports are played in the Summer Olympics. Although football is not an official Olympic sport, the 2028 Olympics will introduce flag football. So, there’s a lot of scope for Vivian.

At one point, Brady even thought about turning his daughter into a hockey player. Despite ex-wife Gisele Bundchen being against body-contact sports, they both agreed to support their daughter irrespective of whatever career path Vivian chose.

When the next Summer Olympics happen, she will be 15 years old. Perhaps the fans can see her participating then. Whether and when Vivian Lake Brady will be a “future Summer Olympian” remains to be seen. Regardless, her father appears to be prepared to be there, to cheer for her, just like he did for the U.S.A. men’s ice hockey team.

Tom Brady celebrates the U.S.A. Men’s ice hockey team’s victory on social media

The U.S.A. men’s ice hockey team won the gold medal in the sport for the first time since the Miracle on Ice squad in 1980. Following the victory, several sports personalities showed their love and support for the team. One of the individuals was Tom Brady.

“LEGENDS @usahockey,” posted Tom Brady on X, featuring an image of Jack and Quinn Hughes, with him.

The Hughes brothers are part of the historic ice hockey team. Jack scored the winning point from Zach Werenski’s assist. At the end of regulation time, the score was tied at 1-1. And then, team U.S.A. did the unthinkable and defeated Canada 2-1 in the final. It led to a massive celebration of the team on the field.

It is not just Brady, Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Devin Booker who also posted on social media following the win.

Coincidentally, a couple of days back, the women’s team also defeated Canada in the women’s ice hockey final, 2-1. Megan Keller scored the winning point. During his stay in Milan, he witnessed the final of the women’s ice hockey game live.

Tom Brady’s Milan trip blended family pride with Olympic celebrations. With Vivian’s versatility and support from her dad, the next Summer Games could see a Brady following in iconic footsteps.