Tom Brady Drops Telling Raiders’ Message Just After Firing Pete Carroll

It is the first time since 2014 that the Las Vegas Raiders have won just 3 games throughout the season. And the result—the franchise owners fired head coach Pete Carroll after just one season with them. Following the firing, Tom Brady shared a story on his Instagram, highlighting that he is en route to the home of the Raiders, Allegiant Stadium.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s story did not speak much about what was happening or will happen. It was just a “@raiders💪”. He was in his car when someone took the picture, with Allegiant Stadium in front.

Why was Tom Brady in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium? Well, it is nothing new for him to be in Las Vegas. With Pete Carroll getting fired, the Raiders’ owner, Mark Davis, confirmed why Tom Brady’s presence is crucial.

“Moving forward, general manager John Spytek will lead all football operations in close collaboration with Tom Brady, including the search for the club’s next head coach,” Mark Davis’s statement read. “Together, they will guide football decisions with a shared focus on leadership, culture, and alignment with the organization’s long-term vision and goals.”

In light of this, Brady’s recent visit and his story seem indicative, given Davis’s release saying Brady will collaborate.

He is a limited partner with the team after he bought a 5% stake in the team in October 2024. Because of it, he has power in decision-making and pecking orders. Brady also works as a commentator and analyst for FOX, so he is often there to cover games.

It seems the former quarterback will be busy during the postseason, along with GM John Spytek. While both will be working together, the GM has addressed the situation, explaining his working relationship with Brady.

John Spytek is excited to work with Tom Brady

John Spytek and Tom Brady have known each other for a long time. They used to play football together at the University of Michigan. Later, they rejoined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as vice president of player personnel and quarterback in 2021. With faith giving them another chance of working together for the Raiders, Spytek released a statement speaking of their relationship.

“We see football similar,” Spytek said about Brady, per Levi Edwards of the Raiders’ website. “We don’t see it the same. We have plenty of discussions and disagreements, and I’m not afraid to tell him that. I think that’s kind of why he likes me. But I do believe that we see things similar, and we’ve both had a lot of success seeing it that way, and I think we know what we’re after, and it’s up to us now to go find it.”

Life came full circle for the duo. From being college mates to player and executive, and now de facto owner and general manager. However, their real job begins now. They will be busy finding the best candidate to take up the head coach role in the Raiders’ locker room.

Also, with the 2026 NFL Draft getting near, they will also need to do a squad reshuffle. The Raiders have the no. 1 pick at the draft, and with their quarterback problem, they could easily go for Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore. It will be interesting to see whether John Spytek and Tom Brady use their footballing knowledge to appoint the perfect manager who will lead the Las Vegas Raiders to success next season.