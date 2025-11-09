Tom Brady Drops 3-Word Reaction as Congratulations Pour in Over ‘World Champions’ Announcement

After a 23-year NFL career full of rings and records, you’d think Tom Brady might finally be content putting his feet up somewhere warm. But that’s never really been who he is. The same drive that pushed him to seven Super Bowl titles hasn’t gone anywhere; it’s just found a new arena: boat racing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Team Brady wrapped up the UIM E1 World Championship season in Miami’s Biscayne Bay on Friday by doing exactly what their owner used to do best: finishing on top. With the checkered flag waving, they closed out the 2025 campaign as world champions. Tom Brady posted a three-word reaction after his second consecutive world championship win.

“2 for 2🏆🏆” he wrote on his Instagram story. “You accomplish great things when you come together. A team effort from the top down,” he added. It really was a team effort, and he played an equal part in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Brady (@e1teambrady) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Brady spent the weekend in Miami and skipped the Raiders’ Thursday night game, even though he owns a small part of the team. Instead, he joined two discussion panels before the boat race. It was clear he was fully committed. The same focus and preparation he showed in football, he now brings to boat racing.

If you haven’t followed E1 racing, it’s worth your time. It’s the first all-electric powerboat series, a mix of high-speed competition and star-powered ownership that’s giving it real visibility. Alongside Brady are names like Will Smith, Marc Anthony, Rafael Nadal, LeBron James, Steve Aoki, Virat Kohli, Didier Drogba, and billionaire Marcelo Claure. Wild line up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Miami finale had the kind of tension you’d expect from a playoff game. Four of the nine teams still had a chance to win the season title heading into the last race. Team Brady led the standings with 154 points, followed closely by Nadal’s Team Rafa (151), Kohli’s Team Blue Rising (145), and Aoki Racing (134).

But Brady’s crew handled it the way his teams always seemed to. Afterward, he summed it up in that familiar tone of his. “Well, that’s why we’re doing it – to win. We’re here to compete, and we’re here to challenge ourselves to get better and better every single week,” he said. And his fans showed him love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Congratulations flood after Brady’s win

At this point, it feels like fans congratulate Tom Brady every other week for something new he’s accomplished. Retirement was supposed to slow him down, but Brady hasn’t exactly gotten that memo. This latest win was a little different, though. And fans made sure he knew how much they loved it.

“@tombrady The competition was tough with @rafaelnadal , but a well-deserved victory! 💪🏻🏆 💫,” one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was pretty close. Heading into the final race, Brady’s team held just a three-point lead over Nadal’s Team Rafa. But it was a spectacle. Two GOATS facing off against each other. Only in 2025 could that happen.

“OMG OMG!!!! we did it YEAAAAA 💪💪👏🏾👏🏾🔥🔥🏆🏆🌊🌊💨💨 Team Brady all the way!!!!🏆🎉,” another wrote. Brady might have built another dynasty before anyone realized it. We might end up witnessing the level of dominance the Patriots built in the 2000s.

Imago Syndication: The Record Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025. North Jersey , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAnne-MariexCaruso/NorthJersey.comx USATSI_25907029

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! 🎉🍾 Champions of the water🏆what a beast performance out there on the water Emma 💨🌊👏🏾” one fan remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those unfamiliar, each team in E1 racing has two captains. Team Brady’s duo: Emma Kimiläinen and Sam Coleman were steady all season. After the win, Brady made sure to thank them, along with team principals Ben King and Joe Sturdy, and the engineers who kept the boat running like a finely tuned machine.

“Big shout out to Team Brady 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 Way to win team 🏆” another commented.

Yeah, coming up clutch at big moments is the Brady way, isn’t it? Apparently, that mentality echoes in everything he touches.