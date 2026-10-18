Tom Brady Faces Growing Scrutiny Over Alleged Bears Bias During FOX Broadcast

When Tom Brady signed his 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX in 2022, the first question wasn’t whether he’d be good; It was whether he could be fair. Then he became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the NFL responded by limiting his access to production meetings and certain team information. Now, with fans accusing him of leaning toward the Chicago Bears on air, that old question is back.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Bears faced the Atlanta Falcons during the Week 6 clash on October 18. Tom Brady, who is serving as the lead color analyst for Fox Sports and is working alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt in the 2026 season, was also part of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the commentary, Tom Brady praised the Bears on various moments. One for instance, he took the reference of the famous children series Where’s Waldo, praising the Bears defense under Dennis Allen.

“It’s like Where’s Waldo? but everyone’s wearing striped shirts,” Brady said during the broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when fans found hints of alleged bias in Brady towards the Bears, they seemingly called out the NFL legend’s antics.

“Tom Brady is just going to s–t on the Falcons the whole game,” a fan wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love Tom Brady as a commentator. He really likes our Bears,” another netizen commented.

“Tom Brady glazing Caleb throwing what should’ve been an INT. Can we please get JLove this kind of PR?” a fan pointed out Brady’s excess appreciation towards Bears QB Caleb Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since stepping into the broadcasting booth and tracking Caleb Williams’ progression, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been one of the quarterback’s most vocal and high-profile supporters in the media.

Early in the 2026 NFL season, following the Bears’ dominant Week 1 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Brady placed the Bears at No. 2 in his official Fox Sports NFL Power Rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Caleb Williams MVP watch is under way,” Brady said in September 2026. “They put 59 on Carolina in Week 1. Ben Johnson wants the highest-scoring offense ever. But how about a little defense from this team when they get back to Chicago? Or, you know what, screw it — keep scoring 59 points. I’m an offensive guy; either way works.

“They make it look easy — 300 yards rushing, Caleb does his thing, and when guys aren’t open, he scrambles. When they get that offense rolling, it’s hard to stop. I saw it a lot last year. I know we’re going to see it a lot this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Tom Brady’s appreciation for the Bears during the game did not sit well with fans.

“Man, I’m too hungover to be hearing this wack-a– Tom Brady glaze the Bears,” another netizen wrote on X.

“Tom Brady might have gotten a little better at calling games, but he’s still terrible at it,” a user shed light on how Brady’s output has been as a commentator.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, Williams was sidelined for three consecutive games and returned during the Week 6 game against the Falcons. In those three games, Chicago went 2-1.