Tom Brady Finally Concedes There Is a Game Greater Than His Historic 28-3 Comeback

If you look back at all the times Tom Brady pulled the New England Patriots out of a nightmare and into a spectacular victory, Super Bowl LI takes the cake. Erasing a 28-3 third-quarter collapse against the Atlanta Falcons into a 34-28 overtime win, Brady created the yardstick by which NFL comebacks are measured. But when he saw Argentina’s World Cup round-of-16 clash with Egypt, he found his own achievement somewhat lacking.

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“Yeah, so that might top 28-3 🤯,” Brady wrote on X after Argentina’s 3-2 escape.

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Brady’s 28-3 stunt still looks absurd on paper. He threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns, with running back James White scoring three times (2 rushing TDs and 1 receiving TD). Erasing a 25-point deficit, the largest in Super Bowl history, the Patriots rewrote the record book in Houston. Brady’s name has been welded to that comeback ever since, and he saw Lionel Messi do something similar today.

Argentina was down 2-0 with 11 minutes left against Egypt. Yasser Ibrahim’s 15th-minute header gave Egypt a 1-0 lead, and Mostafa Ziko’s 67th-minute strike made it 2-0. But Messi had other plans.

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In the 79th minute, Messi delivered the cross that Christian Romero headed in to cut Egypt’s lead to 2-1 and begin the show. Four minutes later, Messi scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute. And then, two minutes into stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez sealed the game with a header, burying Egypt and pushing Argentina to the quarterfinals.

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Messi has a tournament-leading eight goals so far, and now he awaits his next opponent, with the winner of Colombia-Switzerland set to meet in the Round of 16. But before that, Brady and the rest of the NFL world is celebrating Argentina’s comeback.

Imago July 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.; Argentina’s Lionel Messi is thrown in the air in celebration by teammates after the match as Argentina qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just dropped a single goat emoji (🐐) on his X, and didn’t need anything else to join the hype train. Even former NFL star and renowned broadcaster Pat McAfee weighed in with a tweet: “MESSSSSIIIIIIII THE SAVIOR FOR ARGENTINA.” But none of them could top Tom Brady giving up his comeback crown to the Albiceleste.

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Tom Brady still owns the NFL’s defining comeback, with 28-3 turning into a Super Bowl ring and a page in the history books. But the World Cup knockout – with Messi in tears after the game in what could potentially be his last World Cup, and Argentina crawling out of a 2-0 hole – made him rethink his own accolades.