Tom Brady Finally Hits Back to Pat McAfee’s Wife & Indy Fans After Getting Booed

When Tom Brady showed up at the Indy 500, he probably didn’t expect the loudest sound in the stadium to be a chorus of boos. But that’s exactly what he got. Front and center to soak it all in? Pat McAfee and his wife, Samantha. And she didn’t hold back. “Hearing over 400,000 people boo Tom Brady was a real highlight of the day,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m sorry, but I have Colts blood running through my veins. The finger was a bit much, my bad.” Her post summed up what every Colts fan in the building seemed to be feeling—pure, unfiltered rivalry.

The bitterness isn’t new. Colts fans have long memories, and Brady was the villain in too many heartbreaks to count. From AFC title game losses to playoff exits, he owned Indianapolis. And yes, that includes a 16-4 overall record, with 33 touchdowns against the Colts, more than he threw against any team not in the AFC East. You think those numbers just fade into history? Not in Indy. Not when that villain shows up on your turf.

But Brady, ever the master of the long game, waited until his YT video was out to respond. And in true Brady fashion, he did it with a smile—and a dig. “So friendly here in Indiana. Why would they not like me? ’Cause we beat their *ss,” he said on his latest YouTube video. It was from a clip on the tracks. I mean, we get that he was feeling elated by getting back at the rival fans.

He didn’t stop there, either. Brady took to Instagram, calling the Indy 500 an “incredible experience,” and closed the post with this parting shot: “Great to get in one more successful drive in front of a bunch of Colts fans.” That’s classic Brady. Turning boos into bulletin-board material and bulletin-board material into punchlines.

via Getty INDIANAPOLIS – NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts greets Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 35-34. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

And if you’re wondering whether anyone from Indy took offense, don’t count on Peyton Manning to join the pile-on. He and Brady have long moved on. But Colts fans? Yeah, they’re still stuck somewhere around the 2004 AFC Divisional Round. Well, that’s what comes with being TB12. And while the ‘hate’ does get extreme, it’s also the criticism that gets to its peak. Yet Brady keeps navigating through it all.

Tom Brady: Still the QB in the Booth

Tom Brady’s second act in football isn’t about fourth-quarter comebacks or dissecting Cover-2. It’s about striking the right tone in the broadcast booth. And in a recent sit-down with Complex, Brady made one thing clear—he’s not there to drag anyone. “It’s not about this harsh critique,” he said. “Let’s point out the greatness of these individual players. … That’s what I want to do on TV.” Yep, even when the quarterback throws one into triple coverage.

You might be wondering: does this mean Brady’s going to sugarcoat everything? Not exactly. He says he feels “a responsibility… to tell the fans what I see and be honest and upfront.” But he also emphasized context—something he knows a little bit about. “Do they make the right plays all the time? Certainly not. By the way, neither did I,” he admitted. That kind of honesty? Feels less like a highlight-reel hot take and more like a veteran guiding rookies through game tape.

Brady’s rookie year as a broadcaster had its moments—some good, some wobbly. Think more “first-year starter getting used to the playbook” than “effortless MVP.” He struggled early on but drew praise for his clear, emotional breakdown of Kansas City’s Super Bowl stumbles. That glimpse? That’s the ceiling. But to get there consistently, he’ll need to trust his instincts and, occasionally, risk a little discomfort. Even the GOAT needs to call a bad read when he sees one.

At the end of the day, Brady’s approach isn’t about avoiding criticism. Instead, it’s about respecting how tough the game really is. Still, if he wants to elevate the experience, he’ll have to balance positivity with precision. Year Two is coming, and just like any good quarterback, it’s not about the first drive; it’s about the adjustments you make after.