Tom Brady Finally Witnesses What ‘True Love’ Is as He Loses It All After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady‘s romantic history has been more fodder for tabloid headlines than a fairy tale. There was a blink and you would miss it, romance with Tara Reid, who said in 2022, “I dated Tom Brady. He was a great guy…We had a lot of fun.” Then came a difficult period with Bridget Moynahan, during which they had a son, Jack, together. After that? A high-gloss, high-pressure 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen that ended quietly yet loudly in 2022. Post-divorce, he had a fleeting rebound with Irina Shayk, but that ended as quickly as it began. But if Brady hasn’t had enough yet, why should the internet?

Most recently, Brady was spotted alongside Hollywood it-girl Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice, but neither camp has confirmed anything beyond a possibly glamorous coincidence. More like – just another case of two celebs at the same party. The Internet, of course, lost its calm over them. So, welcome back to the same narrative again. For a guy who won more Super Bowls than most franchises, love was the one arena where he never quite dominated. Until now…

Not by meeting someone else. But by recognising that this is what it should be. And looking at the two individuals who had been there the entire time—Galynn and Tom Sr. —Tom Brady posted a picture on his Instagram story from their Fourth of July get-together. The picture was of his parents laughing – maybe caught in the middle of an inside joke only decades of marriage can produce. The caption: “True Love! Celebrating together like always! The best mom and dad in the world. Thank you for always inspiring us with your commitment to one another ❤️❤️❤️” Just love – the kind that doesn’t require PR. The kind you don’t post about every week. The kind Brady’s probably been chasing for years. But that’s not where it ended.

Because July 4th was his mother’s birthday. Brady had to do double duty: one to wish America a happy birthday and another to honor the woman who fought breast cancer and taught him to never give up – even when life threw him a sixth-round pick. “This is one of the most important birthdays today!❤️🇺🇸 Happy Birthday, Mom…Your strength and determination and love and selflessness knows no bounds…Today we celebrate not just everything you’ve done, but for the incredible person you are,” Brady wrote.

Brady’s love for Galynn has always been consistent; it’s not a show. From the sidelines of the Super Bowl during her 2016 treatment to sincere remembrances on Mother’s Day and anniversaries, he has made it clear that family comes before rings, private planes, and everything else. But his mom wasn’t always on board with football. In fact, she was the reason he didn’t play until the freshman year of high school. Why? Because she didn’t want her little boy to get hurt. Who knew the guy with the most wins in NFL history almost didn’t even step on the field?

It was his dad, Tom Sr., who made everyday life a competition – whether it was racing home from church or seeing who could throw a rock farther. That edge? That’s what turned Brady from too slow at the Combine to a seven-time Super Bowl champ. And it wasn’t just coaching – it was commitment. The same commitment he called out in that IG story. But when Brady separated from Gisele Bündchen, he didn’t just lose a marriage; he lost something more…

What Tom Brady really lost after the divorce

Forget the trophies and the touchdowns. Behind that laser-focused stare and avocado-powered discipline was a quarterback powered by…crystals. Yes. For all of Brady’s stoicism on the field, behind the scenes, it was Gisele who was calling the energy plays. From the altar, not the booth. During a 2019 panel, Brady admitted, “She puts together this little altar for me with pictures of my kids, healing stones, protection stones. She has me wear a necklace, take drops she makes, and say all these mantras. I stopped questioning her a long time ago.”

Of course he did. When you go 28-3 and still win the Super Bowl, you don’t ask follow-up questions about moon-charged quartz and herbal solutions. In 2014, Gisele told him it’d be a great year. He won a Super Bowl. In 2015, she warned it wouldn’t be. The Patriots lost. In 2016, she predicted a comeback. Brady delivered the greatest one in NFL history. At some point, this stopped being cute and started feeling real. Gisele wasn’t just manifesting brunch reservations. She was predicting Lombardis.

Half-jokingly, she called herself a “good witch.” Maybe she was right, as she has a 7-ring resume to support her spiritual scouting report. A source once told People, “She really believes in the power of intention, energy, and manifestation.” And judging by Brady’s career highs coinciding with her chakra alignments, you could argue she was the true MVP behind the GOAT.

So when the marriage ended in 2022, maybe it wasn’t just divorce papers that hit Brady hard. Maybe it was the silence. No more pregame altars. No more mantras. Maybe that’s why the second retirement felt more permanent. Not because his arm gave out. Because his energy field did. And when she left, maybe the magic left with her.