Tom Brady Finds No Room In Gisele Bündchen’s Trip Down Memory Lane Amid Alix Earle Relationship Link

Essentials Inside The Story Gisele revisits 2016 publicly, but Tom Brady is notably missing

Her post highlights growth, family, Olympics memories, not marriage

Brady’s dating rumors resurface as Gisele’s new chapter feels closed

With Gisele Bündchen marrying for the second time, she seems to have completely taken Tom Brady out of her present and past. As the Brazilian supermodel took her 2016 memories to social media, she shared a long caption mentioning everything that she did that year. Unfortunately, the pictures had several known and unknown faces, except for one.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Sometimes it’s good to slow down, look back, and notice how far we’ve come,” wrote Gisele Bündchen on Instagram. “2016 shaped me in ways I didn’t fully understand at the time. There were highs and lows. I prayed with my whole heart, learned as I went, and loved deeply.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the pictures from the carousel had Bündchen representing Brazil during the 2016 Olympic opening ceremony. There were videos of Vivian Brady’s runway walk, Bündchen practicing kickboxing, cosplaying as the Matrix and Mario Bros, being with family, traveling to Amazon, and many more things.

However, none of them had a glimpse or even a mention of ex-husband Tom Brady. In 2016, the supermodel was still married to the NFL legend. In fact, she was present during Super LI and was visibly ecstatic when the Patriots made a comeback in the fourth quarter against the Falcons. Technically, the Super Bowl took place in 2017. However, she also visited several Patriots games in 2016. But none of them made it to her throwback pictures.

The couple separated in 2022. After three long years with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, she finally tied the knot with him in December 2025. While Gisele seems to have moved on from Tom Brady, there is an ongoing romantic rumor surrounding the 7-time Super Bowl winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Brady and Alix Earle rumors give rise to relationship sparks

On New Year’s Eve weekend, Tom Brady and internet personality Alix Earle were seen grooving on the island of Saint Barthélemy in the Caribbean. According to Star, they were not only dancing but also getting intimate on certain occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Tom and Alix were all over each other,” a source confirmed. “She couldn’t keep her hands off him. He kept leaning in, whispering in her ear. It looked like they kissed. She was rubbing his back really affectionately. The PDA was off the charts. They didn’t care who was watching.”

Earle was constantly putting her hands on his back and whispering in his ear. She held his arm multiple times. There are also videos online of her giving him an over-the-shoulder glance, making Brady dance alongside her.

While this encounter has sparked a relationship rumor, it is also interesting to think that there’s a 23-year age gap between the two. Also, Brady, who is 48, is almost the age of Earle’s father. The celebrity has admitted previously to having a liking for older men.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes I love an old man,” said Earle on Shane Jane’s Therapuss podcast.

Earle is not new to dating NFL players. Before the rumors with Brady, she dated WR Braxton Berrios from 2023, before breaking up in December 2025.

At the moment, neither Brady nor Earle has any confirmed stance on the rumor. Moreover, there were also rumors of Brady having a fling with Kendall Jenner after the supermodel FaceTimed him on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.’Dating speculations are lining up for Brady, and it remains to be seen whether any of them become a reality.