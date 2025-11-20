Former Patriots QB Comes to Tom Brady’s Defense After Fan Promotes Questionable Narrative

A recent viral post by a fan reignited the GOAT conversation with a bold claim about Tom Brady. The fan suggested through an X post that Brady never won a Super Bowl when he was at his true peak. But did anyone expect former New England Patriots QB Brian Hoyer to come to Brady’s defense? Probably not.

“It’s amazing that Tom Brady being so good for so long enrages people into delusion 🤣,” wrote Hoyer in the caption of his recent X post.

Hoyer’s message was sharp and funny. To him, the fan’s narrative around Tom Brady simply did not match the reality. And he wasn’t the only one who felt that way. His reaction came in response to football analyst Matt Couture’s fiery rebuttal to the fan’s claim.

“This dude is truly a next-level dumb–s,” Couture wrote in the caption of his post. “Brady won SBs in 14 & 16 then played another 5-7 years… he wasn’t at his best then?”

But Couture did not just stop there. He broke down Tom Brady’s incredible records from 2014 to 2016 and pointed out Brady’s 96:18 TD–INT ratio across those seasons. He also reminded fans that Brady was still stacking wins and producing elite numbers even after that stretch.

In his post, Couture also tossed in a joke about Tom Brady’s 2016 NFL season when he missed four games. Couture noted that former running back LeGarrette Blount ran for “EIGHTEEN touchdowns” that year, and Brady still looked unstoppable. What does that tell you? Brady didn’t peak early or late; he just stayed great.

Meanwhile, Hoyer also kept the Tom Brady debate rolling on X. He further replied to another fan’s comment on his post. The fan’s comment included just a graphic showing Brady’s career records in three eras: ages 23–29, 30–39, and 40–45. The fan added no caption as they simply showed how Brady produced MVP-level stats and won Super Bowls in every stage of his career. “3 hall of fame careers in 1,” wrote Hoyer in response to the fan’s comment.

Hoyer wasn’t inaccurate with his response. Tom Brady threw 21,564 yards and 147 touchdowns in his twenties. He followed that with 40,018 yards and 309 touchdowns in his thirties. Then he added 27,632 yards and 193 touchdowns in his forties. And of course, he collected seven Super Bowl rings along the way! As such, Hoyer’s point was simple: Brady did not experience one prime; he experienced three.

Fan narrative draws a comparison between Tom Brady and other QBs

The fan who sparked this debate had added another comparison in their post. They claimed that three QBs won Super Bowls at their peak. Patrick Mahomes in 2022, Peyton Manning in 2006, and Joe Montana in 1989. Then the fan insisted that Tom Brady could not do what these three QBs did.

That comparison struck both Brian Hoyer and Matt Couture as lazy and misleading. As such, Couture also called out the flawed logic in the fan’s argument with another direct statement in his X post.

“He’s also too stupid to realize he’s saying Mahomes already peaked lmfao,” Couture also wrote. It was a simple and blunt message. The fan’s narrative didn’t just misrepresent Tom Brady – it accidentally undermined Patrick Mahomes. Does anyone truly believe that the Kansas City Chiefs QB has already hit his ceiling at age 30? Probably not.

At 30, Mahomes has already achieved more than most quarterbacks achieve in a lifetime. So, even if he retired today, he would still be in the GOAT conversations. But his numbers still trail Tom Brady’s. The NFL legend has five Super Bowl MVPs to Mahomes’ three, and three league MVPs to Mahomes’ two. Mahomes had even admitted that he wanted to be like Brady when he turned 30.

“Tom made me realize how important it is to take my body to the next level,” said Mahomes in Netflix’s Quarterback series in 2023, “I saw that and was like, I need to take my game up another notch.”

When Tom Brady turned 30 (August 3, 2007), his numbers didn’t yet match Mahomes’. But that changed fast. Brady threw a career-high 50 touchdown passes in the 2007 season alone. All these records are the reason behind Hoyer’s defense of the NFL legend. Brady played so well, for so long, that people can’t even agree on when his prime actually was. And maybe that’s the clearest sign of greatness.