Tom Brady Given Strong Ultimatum With Raiders’ Ongoing Struggles Under Pete Carroll

Tom Brady faced a ton of roadblocks when he first pushed to join the ownership group. League owners dragged their feet, worried about conflicts and his influence, but eventually, they greenlit his 5% stake last season. Now, with such a high-profile role comes massive expectations, and it looks like the Raiders’ brutal season is putting real heat on Brady’s shoulders, too.

“You got to be all out or all in. You can’t do it halfway,” said analyst Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk. “You can’t be just guy who calls a couple of times a week. Like we all resent when there’s someone in the workplace who isn’t part of what we’re doing every day, who just kind of shows up and has ideas for what everyone needs to do differently. Stick around for a little while if you want to have an opinion on what we need to do…Because this kind of half in half out is not working.”

It was owner Mark Davis who brought Brady on board, hoping to add a true “football person” to the mix. But Brady has repeatedly stressed that he doesn’t call the shots; that’s always up to the front office.

“Well, I’m just a limited partner, so Mark’s the boss,” Brady said in Sept. “And then Pete [Carroll] does his job, and Spy [general manager John Spytek] does his job, and I think we trust them to make the right decisions. I’m there as a great sounding board for anything they want to do.”

The reason Brady is under fire is that his fingerprints are all over the Raiders’ current setup. He played a big role in pushing for head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and even offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. We all watched Kelly get the boot after that crushing loss to the Browns in Week 12, dropping the Raiders to 2-9.

That’s why it feels fair to hold Brady accountable now. The guy who helped shape these hires has to own the fallout. But Florio’s ultimatum about Brady stepping up came right after he heard what Carroll said following Sunday’s shutout loss to the Eagles.

With the Raiders 2-12, can we say goodbye to Pete Carroll?

The Raiders have built a reputation for their wild hire-and-fire cycles, especially under owner Davis since he took full reins in 2011. Spytek marked Davis’s fifth general manager in that span, while Carroll is his sixth head coach. With an eight-game losing streak dragging them down, Carroll’s seat is scorching hot.

“We are all frustrated. We hate what’s going on…nobody’s feeling that more than I am, but sometimes you feel like you’re the only one feeling it. So we’ll try to get through that together. It just hasn’t worked out the way we anticipated,” Carroll said Monday.

Under Carroll, the Raiders have plunged into uncharted misery. They have just two wins this season. It’s their worst mark since the 2-14 disaster back in 2006, when they were still the Oakland Raiders.

However, to be fair, Carroll’s resume screams success across 19 years as a head coach. He led the Seahawks to the playoffs 10 times and won the Super Bowl in 2013. But in Las Vegas, the struggles won’t quit. Questions swirl about his long-term fit, yet the 74-year-old coach brushes it off without a flinch.

“I don’t feel like that at all,” said Carroll. “I really don’t. I’m well beyond that.”

History says he should be sweating, though. Former head coach Antonio Pierce got axed after going 9-17 overall with the Raiders. But with Brady vouching for Carroll’s hire, things might play out differently this time. Let’s see how it all works out in the offseason.