Tom Brady Has an Important Message on Family Amidst Newly Married Gisele Bündchen’s Confession on Priorities

Essentials Inside The Story Brady is prioritizing time with his three children—John, Benjamin, and Vivian

Tom Brady admits that parenting is his hardest job

Bündchen and Valente married in an intimate, private ceremony in December

23 years in the NFL, and seven Super Bowl rings later, Tom Brady has well settled into parenting. He is enjoying his retirement by spending more time with his family. Even though the former quarterback had little time to spend with his family because of a busy career earlier, he reveals how they helped him in staying at the top of his game.

“You have a name on the back of your jersey that you represent, which is your family name,” said Tom Brady during a podcast with Sean Callagy, via YouTube. “And you have a name on the front of your jersey, which represents the town you’re in, the community you are a part of, and the team that you play for.”

He further added, “Because I had success in my professional career at an early point in my life, I realized that was the only motivation that I ever needed. It wasn’t about a contract. It wasn’t about anything material. It wasn’t about fame. It wasn’t about it was just how do I not let the other guys around me down, and how can I represent my family in the best possible way? I took that approach throughout my playing career. I take that approach in my life beyond my playing career, too.”

Family has always been the priority for Brady.

Earlier, it was his parents, Tom Brady Sr., and Galynn Patricia Brady, whom he wanted to make proud, and later it was his three children, John (18), Benjamin (16), and Vivian (13). Even after retiring, his priorities have not changed. While he is still travelling as an NFL Analyst on FOX, his family motivates him to do a better job every day. The same goes for his job as a parent, too. He does not want to disappoint his children.

Speaking about parenting, last year he confessed it to be the “hardest job,” adding how he “screwed up a lot as a parent.”

But now, it looks like Brady has finally gotten the hang of it. On Christmas, he posted a photo of himself and his three children on a boat with the sun shining on them.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Sending our love always🙏🏻❤️✨ – The Bradys” read the caption under the picture

While Brady is all about his family, his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, is also not too far behind with her priorities.

Gisele Bundchen had her priorities sorted out for a special reason

45-year-old Gisele Bundchen had a rollercoaster of a year. In February, she gave birth to her third child, whom she had with Joaquim Valente. Then, in the last month of the year, they got married at Surfside, Florida, after dating for more than three years. With everything that has happened, the supermodel posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram along with a caption that talked about her priorities.

“As 2025 comes to an end, my heart is full,” wrote Bundchen. “This year brought deep lessons and profound growth. Becoming a mother again reshaped everything—my time, my priorities, my heart. I’m grateful for these sacred moments that changed me in ways words can’t fully hold. Thank you, 2025. I step into this new year with gratitude, love, and trust for what’s next. ❤️🙏🏼✨”

Staying true to her words, the carousel of images showed how Gisele’s priorities have changed after becoming a mother for the third time. The carousel also had a picture of her with Valente, with the latter putting her arms around her belly as if trying to communicate with his son.

In another photo, Vivian and Benjamin sat in front of their baby brother, guarding him. Another one showcased a motherly moment where Gisele was nursing the newborn while sitting on the sofa near the fireplace, while their pet sat near her, acting as a bodyguard.

Scrolling through a few more, the Victoria’s Secret model took a selfie in black gym clothes while she was in the gym.

Things truly have changed a lot for Gisele, and in a good way. She is in a happy place, as she enjoys the joys of motherhood one more time.