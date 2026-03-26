Tom Brady Inquires About NFL Return Despite Strict League Policy

Essentials Inside The Story Brady admitted that he inquired about the possibility of returning at age 48

Tom Brady believes that physically he can still play

The former QB admitted to being happy in his retirement

Tom Brady has been asked countless times if he plans to come out of retirement for the second time in his career. The legendary quarterback has entertained the idea in the past, but this time, he actually took a step further and checked with the league to see if it would allow him to suit up again at 48.

“I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much,” Brady said in an interview, per CNBC. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too.”

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The reason stems from a structural divide that sits at the core of how the NFL operates. In the league, entirely different sets of rules govern owners and players.

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Owners are treated as business members of the league, while the Collective Bargaining Agreement classifies players as employees. The moment both roles fall on one person, it creates a direct conflict with the competitive integrity that underpins the league.

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Since 2023, the NFL has had an explicit policy prohibiting a person from being both an owner and an active player at the same time, per an NFL spokesperson. So if Brady ever wants to come back, he would first have to dissolve his five percent minority ownership stake in the Raiders.

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If he does not, his dual roles would fall squarely under “prohibited conduct” and “conduct detrimental to the league,” as outlined in the Constitution and Bylaws of the NFL, 1970. Article IX clearly prohibits any member from holding a financial interest in another club.

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Imago ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 26: Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis walks off the field with former NFL, American Football Herren, USA quarterback Tom Brady before the preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders on August 26, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 26 Preseason – Raiders at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692308261680

Should a violation occur, the Commissioner holds the authority to pursue legal action or take any other steps deemed necessary under that provision. But the rule book is not the only thing standing in Brady’s way. Money is, too.

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“In addition, there would be salary cap issues involving a player/owner,” the NFL spokesperson added.

Even if Brady owns only a small portion of the Raiders, his presence on any roster as a player would have real consequences. If he were to choose Las Vegas for what would be his 24th year in the league, every roster decision, every dollar spent, and every move made around him would inevitably carry the weight of his ownership stake.

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And if it were any team other than the Raiders, it would be an outright violation of league rules. Brady knows this. When Philip Rivers came out of retirement at 44 during the last season, Brady faced the familiar question of whether he would do the same.

“Yes, I certainly could,” Brady said on The Herd podcast. “I think the answer for me would be yes. But I’m not allowed to anymore because I’m a minority owner of the Raiders, so I can’t unretire.”

But why are these conversations starting again now? The Fanatics Flag Football Classic put Brady back in cleats on a competitive field, reigniting the comeback conversation. But the event gave Brady all the confirmation he needed to stay retired.

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How a Flag Football Tournament convinced Tom Brady to stay retired

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic took place on March 21 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. As much as the venue switch generated headlines, nothing drew more attention than the sight of the GOAT slinging it again.

Brady’s team, the Founders, went 0-2 on the day, but the former Patriots star had several standout individual moments. He connected with Rob Gronkowski for a two-point conversion and found Stefon Diggs for a touchdown pass. Yet, those very moments made him think about his decision to walk away.

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“If anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I’m very happy in my retirement,” Brady said.

For now, Brady is settling into two roles that keep him close to the game without being in it. He works as a lead broadcaster for Fox Sports and holds a stake in the Raiders. Reports have suggested he carries notable influence within the Raiders organization, including a role in the hiring of former head coach Pete Carroll. However, Brady calls his role a “strategic advisory role.”

“I’m a minority owner. So, when you’re that, there’s really no job description. I don’t really have a daily role,” he said. “You know, my phone call is always available to everybody who needs it. I want to see everyone succeed, be their best, bring a winning kind of culture to Las Vegas — to bring the Raiders back to glory. I’d love to be a part of it.”

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Brady showed up at BMO Stadium and reminded everyone why the question never goes away. He threw touchdowns, drew cheers, and looked like a player. But when the final whistle blew, he walked off the field as an owner and a broadcaster, which is exactly what the NFL says he has to remain.