Tom Brady Issues Defiant Statement on 32 NFL Team’s Rejection Before Echoing Bill Belichick’s Words

“Tom Brady didn’t have the prototypical NFL body,” Don Banks once said on NFL Network. One might assume a player like that wouldn’t make it into the league at all. And even if he did, it would probably be way down the draft board. Truth be told, they wouldn’t be wrong. But that’s not something a player can control. Take Shedeur Sanders, for example. He was projected to be a first-round pick, yet he slipped to No. 144. What players can control, however, is their effort, mindset, and how they respond to critics.

They can choose to put their heads down, block out the noise, and give it everything they’ve got. One such player who did that? Tom Brady. Like many greats, the legend had his share of doubters. But he also had a few believers—and sometimes, that’s all it takes. A missed opportunity to start a game, an unathletic frame… who would’ve imagined that guy would go on to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history?

“He came out kinda skinny, and they didn’t think he was strong enough,” Banks recalled. Brady was drafted 199th overall. Teary-eyed, he waited for what must have felt like forever before finally hearing his name called. The team that took a chance on him? None other than the New England Patriots.

Over nearly two decades, Brady led the team to nine AFC titles and six Super Bowl victories. When asked about his doubters in the interaction with The School of Hardknockz, he had only one message and said, “Yeah, about 32 teams for the first six rounds of the NFL draft. You know what? I think you have to listen. What’s inside of you?” Speaking of Brady’s slip on draft day, back when he played under Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, Brady wasn’t even named the starting QB in his senior year. That kind of left a doubt for many. However, he bravely fought against these claims.

Apart from believing in himself, he also had someone who believed in him, Coach Bill Belichick. Funny enough, the Patriots didn’t even need another quarterback at the time. But Brady was simply too good to pass up. Safe to say that decision paid off.

Brady was asked about Super Bowl LI, and just hearing it brought a wave of nostalgia. February 5, 2017, is a day that fans will not forget. With just over 17 minutes left on the clock, the Atlanta Falcons led the Patriots 28–3 at NRG Stadium in Houston—one of the biggest deficits ever faced in a Super Bowl.

Most teams would have folded. But not Brady’s Patriots. Quitting wasn’t in their DNA. New England mounted a stunning comeback, scoring 25 unanswered points to tie the game at 28 by the end of regulation. Then came overtime. Brady led a cool, methodical 75-yard drive, capped off by James White diving into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

That miraculous rally secured the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl title, and Brady’s legend only grew. Reflecting on that moment, he credited their mindset to Coach Belichick’s leadership: “We were down 21–3, and Coach Belichick said to us, ‘Twenty-one points won’t be enough to beat us today.’ We showed what we were all about, and we didn’t stop fighting. Don’t quit. If you quit, you’re a loser for life,” Brady recalled.

But when it comes to life’s toughest moments, Brady has all the love, as he named his greatest inspiration.

Tom Brady looks up to his hero

Even the most decorated athlete of all time has a hero of his own. And for Brady, that’s never been up for debate. It’s his dad, Tom Brady Sr. During the recent interview, he had the same response. A recently resurfaced clip posted by NFL on Fox shows Brady tearing up while explaining what his father means to him. “My dad is my hero because he’s somebody I look up to everyday,” Brady said in the video. That clip has since gone viral.

Brady doubled down on the sentiment this Father’s Day, posting a heartfelt message on Instagram. “Happy Father’s Day to my dad who taught me everything about what it means to be a father. And to all the dads out there who are great role models to their kids,” he said.

Brady had further added, “My dad has always been my biggest supporter, my best friend, and my No. 1 teacher not just in sports but in life.” His relentless preparation, leadership, and mental toughness are also seemingly what he learned from his father. In his eyes, the man who deserves the real credit was never wearing a headset or calling plays from the sideline.