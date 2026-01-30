Tom Brady Issues Statement on FOX’s Broadcasting Role After Praising Kevin Burkhardt

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady wraps up his second year of his 10-year contract with FOX on a good note.

The former QB details what fell short in the first stint.

Alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, Brady found new chemistry this past NFL season.

Tom Brady wrapped up his second season as an NFL analyst, closing another chapter in his massive $375 million, 10-year deal with FOX. After a shaky debut year, the seven-time Super Bowl champion clearly looked more settled this time. He showed real growth behind the microphone. And now, Brady has opened up about his evolving role in the FOX booth.

Speaking on Seattle Sports, he explained how stepping away from the field reshaped his appreciation for the sport.

“Now I’m happy I get to see it from the 50-yard lineup in a suite and not take those hits anymore, but also appreciate, um, you know, how good these teams are and how good the football environments are,” Brady said.

Then, the former quarterback went deeper into how broadcasting has turned him into more of a fan. He emphasized how observing effort and discipline has stood out more than ever.

“You get to see things so much more, and I am so much more of a fan now than I’ve ever been,” Brady said before diving into what truly defines the season. “And that’s what the football season is all about.”

Meanwhile, the calm of the booth has clearly helped him grow. Rather than battling defenses, Brady has focused on refining his process. Earlier this week, he revealed a key change he made after struggling early. Brady admitted he overwhelmed himself with notes, which dulled his instincts.

“I used to say, ‘All the stuff I prepared, I could read from start to finish in a three-hour broadcast, and I wouldn’t get through all the information,’” Brady told The Athletic.

Because of that, Brady realized his preparation style worked against him. He described his note-heavy approach as TMI, saying it slowed his reactions and limited his natural feel for the game. As a result, he changed his mindset this season and began treating broadcasting like playing quarterback, trusting reads instead of scripts.

“I started to transition this year into, ‘Let me do more of how I did it as a quarterback,’ because that’s really where my comfort is,” Brady said. “As opposed to, ‘Let me try to prepare as a broadcaster.’”

He also adjusted booth mechanics to strengthen his chemistry with Kevin Burkhardt. And those tweaks paid off. Brady had the telestrator moved between himself and Burkhardt to keep the conversation flowing naturally instead of turning away during replays.

Brady also made sure to credit Burkhardt, praising his partner’s rhythm and support while reinforcing why his FOX role now feels like the right fit.

Tom Brady praises broadcast partner Kevin Burkhardt

Tom Brady made it clear that his growth in the FOX Sports booth did not happen in isolation. While reflecting on his improved second season as the network’s lead NFL analyst, Brady pointed directly to Kevin Burkhardt as a major reason why things clicked.

“I love Kevin,” Brady told The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

Then, Brady went even further, describing a bond that clearly runs deeper than television chemistry.

“He’s like ‘a brother from another mother.’ We have a bond for life,” Brady said, before praising Burkhardt’s character and talent. “He’s a world-class person. He is one of the most genuine, thoughtful, caring people I’ve ever been around.”

At the same time, Brady emphasized how rare Burkhardt’s skill set is, adding, “I value Kevin as much as anybody I’ve ever worked with.”

But that trust did not appear overnight. Much of the turnaround traces back to a candid conversation after their first season together. While playing golf, Brady and Burkhardt talked openly about making the broadcast feel looser and more relatable. Burkhardt helped Brady see that viewers wanted the voice of the greatest quarterback of all time, not a version shaped by broadcasting habits.

As a result, that shift showed up clearly on air. Whether Brady broke down throwing in heavy wind during the Wild Card Round or explained Sam Darnold’s 51-yard strike to Rashid Shaheed in the NFC Championship, the analysis felt natural. Those moments worked because Brady spoke from experience, not from a script.

Ultimately, the partnership has thrived because both adjusted. Burkhardt elevates big moments without forcing them, while Brady adds insight only decades under center can produce. They complement each other instead of fighting for space.

There is still room to grow, but the foundation feels solid with Brady trusting Burkhardt and Burkhardt trusting Brady.