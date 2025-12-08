Tom Brady Joins Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen to Share Emotional Message for Son Benny’s 16th Birthday

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have closed the book on their marriage, but they just opened a new chapter on champion-level co-parenting. Their son’s 16th birthday proved how.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just days after celebrating their daughter Vivian’s 13th birthday, Tom and Gisele are right back at it, showing all the love for Benjamin. Gisele dropped a sweet, heartfelt mom-style message, while Tom’s Instagram post was peak “dad goals,” the kind of wholesome content fans can’t help but cheer for.

“Happy 16th Birthday, my precious forever baby boy Benny! You’re officially old enough to drive, but not old enough to stop texting me “Where r u?” at midnight,” the 7-time Super Bowl winner wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are kind and caring and thoughtful, you lead with your heart but you are also so funny and fun to be around and you make every room brighter. Proud doesn’t cover it, mostly I’m shocked you grew up so fast and somehow still haven’t learned to fold a laundry basket properly. Here’s to more big moments, great grades, sports wins, and a slightly lighter Uber bill. And I know this next year will be your best year yet. We love you sooooo much.”

Brady is all about family time, whether it’s trips, big moments, or simple father-son memories.

Just last year, he dropped a heartfelt message to “Benny,” proving that being a dad is one of his favorite roles. He shared a series of photos of Benjamin, then 15, hyping up his son’s future and cheering him on.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Happy Birthday Benny!” Brady wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’m so proud of the young man you are… You’re a student, artist, athlete, musician, and teammate… but most of all you’re the best brother and son anyone could ask for.”

Tom’s love for Benjamin is not just restricted to social media posts.

During Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans, TB12 took things to another level by surprising Benjamin with a Jacob & Co. Billionaire Mini Ashoka, one of the rarest diamond watches: a $3 million stunner.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the 48-year-old enjoys moments with his kids with pride, Gisele continues to co-parent smoothly, making sure their two children always come first.

Gisele posts a beautiful message for her son’s 16th birthday

While Tom Brady shares a classic dad-son shoutout, Gisele effortlessly drops a heartfelt motherly message for Benjamin. She paired it with an adorable childhood photo, pouring all her love into every word through an Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy birthday my sweet Benny!” Gisele captioned the story.

“I wish you could stay this little so I could take you everywhere with me. I can’t believe you are already 16th! You have the biggest, most beautiful heart, a soul so kind it touches everyone around you. I’m grateful every day that you chose me to be your mama. I love you with all of my heart.”

Fans love seeing Bündchen share her sweetest family moments like Benjamin playing the piano alongside his half-baby brother (born February 2025 with boyfriend Joaquim Valente) or leading the way on family outings, showing off his big brother instincts with Vivian and his little brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the love of his mother goes way beyond the ‘Gram.

Bündchen has opened up in the past about Benjamin dealing with bullying in Boston because of his dad’s fame. This pushed him towards surfing and skiing instead of football. While this was difficult for the quarterback to accept, Gisele explained to Tom the importance of choosing “non-ball” sports as extracurricular activities for their son.

Even though Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen move on with their lives, their mutual interest in the kids is here to stay as it is.