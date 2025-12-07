Tom Brady & Kevin Burkhardt Height Comparison: Who Is Taller Between the FOX Announcers?

Some careers end at the final whistle. Others open new chapters under brighter lights. FOX’s new NFL broadcast team shows a clear contrast, and the first thing fans noticed had nothing to do with football. It’s the noticeable height gap between Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt, a pairing built on star power, seasoned broadcast craft, and two very different journeys to the same booth.

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, stands 6’4″, the same frame that helped define two decades of dominance in New England and Tampa Bay. His move into the booth began in 2024, when he debuted as FOX’s lead analyst alongside Burkhardt, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi. It marked the start of a role the network announced back in 2022, when FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch confirmed Brady would join their top team “upon his retirement.”

Burkhardt’s background looks far different. Unlike Brady, the play-by-play voice never had his height listed publicly. He is believed to be around 5’10” to 6’0″ tall, based on long-standing on-air visuals and reports. His rise came not from draft boards but from persistence. Burkhardt spent years in local radio, calling minor league baseball, and even sold cars before landing his break at WCBS-AM. That path eventually led him to FOX in 2013 and later to calling the 2023 Super Bowl.

Their pairing blends two perspectives. Brady brings the resume: seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs, countless NFL records, and a Hall of Fame induction already secured by the Patriots. Burkhardt brings the broadcast craft: the voice FOX relies on for its top NFL games, MLB postseason coverage, and college basketball.

Height may be a small detail, but it frames the visual dynamic in FOX’s most-watched booth. One was drafted 199th overall and became the most decorated quarterback ever. The other fought for every shift on the radio dial until he earned the network’s top job. Together, they now share the same camera, even if Brady stands a few inches taller.

And with another major assignment ahead, that partnership returns to the spotlight once again.

Tom Brady’s broadcast rise continues as he headlines Bears-Packers in Week 14

Tom Brady is now making his mark in the broadcasting booth, and as Week 14 rolls around, he’s headed to one of football’s legendary venues, Green Bay, for another big game call. He approaches this role with the same confidence he once brought to those nail-biting two-minute drills.

Brady returns to FOX’s lead crew for the Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers matchup, scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. FOX will air the game, with streaming available on its digital platforms. Kevin Burkhardt joins Brady in the booth again, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi handle sideline reporting. The assignment continues Brady’s 2025 rhythm, in which he has worked several marquee games throughout the season.

His transition from quarterback to commentator has been central to FOX’s strategy. After retiring, Brady stepped into a booth long prepared for him. Year 2 has shown a sharper, more comfortable version of the analyst that the network placed alongside Burkhardt. His breakdowns, often rooted in quarterback reads and defensive cues, have shaped each of his broadcasts. FOX positioned him for matchups involving teams like the Chiefs, Giants, Cowboys, and Eagles, underscoring his growing influence.

Moreover, Brady’s presence has changed the broadcast dynamic. He offers straightforward takes and unfiltered observations. He has openly discussed coaching decisions. He has revisited rivalries. His reflections on Lambeau Field and Aaron Rodgers drew attention earlier in the season. Each appearance adds context, not nostalgia.

Now he heads back into the booth for a rivalry game with playoff implications. It’s a continuation of his path in broadcasting, deliberate, steady, and increasingly defining FOX’s top window.