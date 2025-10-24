Tom Brady Makes Business Announcement Away From NFL After Owners Decide on His Raiders-FOX Role

Tom Brady has expanded his business portfolio by moving his TB12 and Brady apparel businesses. The transition marks a collaboration with a company known for minimalist training gear and aggressive sponsorship moves.

Brady commented, “Let’s goooooo,” on an Instagram post by NOBULL with Brady and the NHL.

The public announcement reflects Brady’s partnership with sportswear brand NOBULL in collaboration with the NHL. Instead of using a passive license, Tom Brady adopted an investor strategy.

To expand TB12 supplements and clothing beyond standalone retail, he merged his brands with NOBULL’s distribution and product platform. The tactic broadens Brady’s customer base and gives NOBULL more product depth.

“Hockey players and NOBULL share the same DNA, so this partnership was a natural fit.” Mike Repole told the BoardRoom.

NOBULL got its start in the CrossFit community and established a solid reputation through direct marketing and long-lasting training sneakers. Utility, toughness, and a “no excuses” mentality are the brand’s defining characteristics. That identity currently coexists with Brady’s performance-oriented products.

Mike Repole, who purchased the bulk of NOBULL, is the company’s financier and growth engine. Repole is a seasoned consumer and sports-beverage entrepreneur who has made exits to fund bigger playbooks. Capital and category ambition were brought to NOBULL under his leadership.

“One thing I told Tom was that you can be a pro athlete to a certain time limit, but you can be a business athlete the rest of your life,” Repole added.

Brady’s contract enhances a more comprehensive portfolio. He maintains a stake in consumer wellbeing, media, and fitness. it strengthens Brady’s standing as a dynamic businessman in the sports and lifestyle industries. He is still a minority NFL owner and a well-known Fox analyst.

Tom Brady’s dual role debate amid the Raiders’ season struggles

Tom Brady came under harsh criticism for his multiple roles as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and an analyst for FOX Sports. His closeness to game-day operations raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, in September, said, “Where’s the conflict?”

Camera footage of Brady using broadcast equipment close to team areas sparked heated debate and raised concerns about league policy.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said, “Is the information even real? It’s cat and mouse. It’s smoke and mirrors.”

Several team executives expressed their annoyance at what they saw as inconsistent owner behavior. Many experts and other owners, however, discounted the problem, claiming Brady has no operational influence due to his minor ownership stake.

They claimed that there is no room for influence because the overlap between ownership and media is strictly managed under NFL compliance. The Raiders are still having a difficult first half of the season.

With a 2–5 record, the Raiders are ranked fourth in the AFC West. With 4,117 passing and 1,357 rushing yards, their offense has produced 5,169 yards, or about 364 yards per game. Red-zone efficiency is still a problem, turning only 35.7% of trips into scores despite the yardage.

“It’s just business as usual. I like Tom, and we have a really good relationship. Anybody can sit there and call up their friend on the teams and ask what’s going on. And there’s so much disinformation that teams give to the announcers,” Davis said.

The NFL verified that Brady is not involved in roster or strategy decisions, despite rumors to the contrary. His functions are further limited by his FOX commitments, which prohibit him from using team facilities or attending meetings.

Brady’s situation underscores the NFL’s evolving balance between athlete entrepreneurship and league governance.