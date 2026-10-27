Tom Brady Makes Feelings Clear on Jay-Z Headlining Halftime Show Amid Fan Outrage

Tom Brady has never been one to settle for anything less than a perfect 10 out of 10 on the football field. But when it comes to Jay-Z’s upcoming Super Bowl LXI halftime show, the NFL legend has taken his excitement to an entirely different level.

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On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated uploaded a post on Instagram,” On a scale of 1-10, rate your excitement for Jay-Z’s Super Bowl LXI halftime show.”

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Brady wasted no time commenting, “100!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥” on the post. His response suggested that the former quarterback is more than ready for the rapper’s long-awaited Super Bowl halftime debut.

The announcement is a big moment for Jay-Z, whose influence on the NFL’s entertainment has grown through his partnership with the league and Roc Nation. Now, with Super Bowl LXI scheduled for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in California, the rapper will finally headline the show himself.

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While Brady’s reaction showed enthusiasm, the comments section revealed another story. Many fans were less than impressed with the NFL’s choice, with some questioning the genre selection and others expressing interest in other performers.

One disappointed fan gave the show a negative rating, commenting, “10000000000%.”

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Another expressed frustration with the league’s repeated dependence on similar musical styles, stating, “I’d like to see a different genre like country play at the halftime show. It’s always just pop/rap.”

Some fans suggested that the guest performers can make or break the experience.

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One fan suggested that a surprise appearance by Kanye West would dramatically change their outlook, “If he keeps Kanye up on stage, it would be 1000 🙌.”

“I’m a 10 if he gets up there with his actual crew from the 90s and 2000s (Sigel, Bleek, Freeway)and not like Barbara Streisand…,” the fan wrote.

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Meanwhile, another fan bluntly commented, “I’d like y’all to post the results. I’m seeing a lot more 0s than 10s?!”

The reactions highlighted the challenge the NFL faces as it tries to deliver a halftime performance that is appealing to its diverse audience. Although Jay-Z has given many hits, not every football fan necessarily connects with his music or the hip-hop genre.

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Sporting News explored in its latest coverage that songs such as “99 Problems” and “Crazy in Love” can feature in a show built around his biggest hits and celebrated songs. A guest appearance by Beyoncé or other collaborators can also make the show intriguing, although no additional performers are confirmed.

For now, Brady’s response is the only one standing out to the fanbase who are against the decision. Jay-Z still has time to build and turn things into excitement.