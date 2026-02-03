Tom Brady Makes Final Decision on Rooting Between Patriots-Seahawks Before Super Bowl LX

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady comments on Patriots-Seahawks matchup ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Mike Vrabel-led Patriots arrive after a 14–3 regular season.

The Raiders’ Klint Kubiak decision lingers in the background.

NFL legend Tom Brady knows what a Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks is like. With people already getting along with the predictions, who better to ask for one than the player with the most Lombardi Trophies? Recently, Brady revealed his decision on that front, and it is something very few expected.

“I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one,” said Brady on SiriusXM, via Rob Maaddi on X. “May the best team win. And in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I’m glad everyone’s embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back, and it’s a very exciting time for everyone in New England.”

During the 2000 NFL Draft, the Patriots drafted Tom Brady in the sixth round. Since then, he represented the Patriots for the next 20 seasons before leaving for Tampa Bay in 2020. During those 20 seasons, Brady won six Super Bowls, creating a dynasty. He filled his resume with personal accolades like five NFL Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, two NFL OPOYs, and many more, in addition to the team achievements.

Even after achieving so much with the Patriots, Brady is seemingly taking shelter with a diplomatic answer. Most people thought he would side with New England, but “May the best team win” proved them wrong. It’s an answer no one can criticise since he is hoping for the best. Interestingly, he earned his fourth Super Bowl ring by defeating the Seahawks eleven years ago.

The former quarterback may have strayed away from picking a side, but he still praised his former team. It is the first time since 2019 that the franchise reached the Super Bowl. In between, they also missed a few postseasons as the team underwent a transition. Even Bill Belichick left in 2023. The Patriots put their faith in Jared Mayo, but ultimately gave the HC role to Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel has transformed them, despite starting the season with a loss against the Raiders. Surprisingly, Tom Brady is a minority stakeholder in the Raiders. Under Vrabel, the Patriots ranked second in average points scored (28.8 PPG), third in total offense (379.4 YPG), and fourth in passing offense (250.5 YPG). The franchise even defeated top seed Broncos in the AFC Conference round to reach the Super Bowl.

Quarterback Drake Maye has been phenomenal, too. He finished the regular season with a passer rating of 113.5, completing 72% of his passes for 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns. The performance also earned him his first All-Pro in his career.

Brady has made his decision. But his decision seems to be more aligned with him being a minority stakeholder in Las Vegas rather than being a former NFL quarterback.

Klint Kubiak may be the reason Tom Brady is not rooting for the Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders fired their head coach, Pete Carroll, following the regular season. The franchise finished the season with a 3-14 record and is trying to rebuild from scratch. Currently without an HC, the franchise is eyeing a certain offensive coordinator to take charge.

The Seahawks‘ OC, Klint Kubiak, has interviewed for the vacant post. However, because of the Super Bowl, he is busy with the NFC’s top seed. Until the game is done, nothing can be finalized.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints-Rookie Minicamp May 11, 2024 New Orleans, LA, USA New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looks on during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. New Orleans Ochsner Sports Performance Center LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20240511_tcs_la1_353

It is probably why Brady decided to opt out of making a decision. His choosing the Patriots could lead to Kubiak choosing a different franchise. He is already in great demand, having interviewed with several other franchises. Being an executive in Las Vegas, he has to do everything in accordance with his team. Following a losing season, he does not want to make things worse than they already are.

Moreover, Tom Brady did explain why he is not choosing any particular team this year.

“I really root for people, and the people I care about,” Brady said. “The people, who, I know, the work that goes into what they’re trying to accomplish. I really want to sit back as a fan and enjoy the game, enjoy the moment, and I always think, ‘May the best team win.’ It’s not going to be who I’m cheering for or who I think is going to win; it’s going to be decided by the people out there on the field.”

It remains to be seen what ultimately happens in San Francisco.