Tom Brady Pens Emotional Message on Special Day as Rumored GF Alix Earle Reveals Her “Valentine”

This new year brought fresh beginnings for Tom Brady. Reportedly, the GOAT is dating social media influencer Alix Earle. And as the calendar turned to February 14 with love in the air, Brady penned a heartfelt note for the people he loves the most.

“Jack, Benny and Vivi… My forever valentines! Love you three so much and the awesome adventures we get to share together. From the court to the slopes to everywhere in between, you make all my days brighter! Loving these Swiss slopes! Just missing you Jack! ❤️❤️❤️” Brady wrote on his Instagram post.​

The former quarterback turned analyst posted images of the Brady squad in skiing attire, with TB12 in the middle, Benjamin on his right, and Vivian on his left. He also added pictures of his son Jack, who couldn’t join the family this time.​

This family outing echoes a similar trip in 2024, when they hit the slopes together, and Vivian made snow angels in the mountains. Brady shared it with the caption, “Last runs of the year with these future X-Games contestants.”​

But fatherhood has tested the legendary quarterback at times, a challenge he has openly discussed since his 2022 split from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.​

In recent years, Brady has poured more time into his kids. Just weeks ago, he launched Carversations with Tom Brady on Instagram, where he and his son, Benjamin (Benny), chat during car rides. Benny even asked what Brady has learned from being a dad.​

“I think you learn to be really present with your kid. You have to be the person that you want your kids to be. It’s practice what you preach too,” Brady said on February 4. “You guys probably learn a lot more from me just by watching than anything I’ll say. So I think that forces me to, like, hold myself to a very high standard and accountability.”​

While Brady marked the special day with a shout-out to his children, his rumored girlfriend Alix Earle named a “Valentine” of her own.

Alix Earle’s heartfelt Valentine reveal

Tom Brady and Alix Earle were first spotted together at a New Year’s Eve party in St. Barts, where videos showed them getting cozy. They were seen again dancing intimately in a viral clip before the Super Bowl. But this Valentine’s, Earle chose to celebrate someone close, much like Brady did.

“I don’t need any other valentine because look at what I woke up to,” Alix opened her Instagram reel with her half-brother Thomas. “I got my own lego shark from Thomas. Happy valentine’s day. I love you.”​

In the clip, Thomas and Alix are in their pajamas while the elder sister wraps him in a big hug and repeats “love you” several times. Thomas holds the distinction of being the youngest among the siblings.

Alix’s father, Thomas ‘TJ’ Earle, married Ashley Dupre after his divorce from Alix’s mother, Alisa. The couple has three kids together, and Thomas is the youngest, who adores his big sister Alix.

These posts on Valentine’s Day highlighted that love isn’t limited to just being romantic. It comes in different forms and shapes. Both Tom Brady and Alix Earle highlighted that this year with posts for their young loved ones. While the two haven’t confirmed their relationship, Brady did confirm that he had “crossed paths” with the 25-year-old.