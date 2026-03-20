Tom Brady Plans to Destroy Joe Burrow & Jayden Daniels at Fanatics Event, Says CEO

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady texted Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels trash talk before the event

The Event features three-team round-robin with NFL stars and Team USA

Brady mocked WWE’s scripted nature while responding to Logan Paul

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wouldn’t be a legend if it weren’t for an ever-competitive nature. That spirit, even at 48, hasn’t dulled one bit. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s latest story showcased this as the Patriots legend called out star quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles.

“Tom is the most driven person on planet Earth,” Michael Rubin said on the Rich Eisen Show. “He’s called me every day and told me, ‘He’s destroying these guys.’ He said, ‘I’m going to destroy Joe and Jayden. I’m going to destroy the Team USA guys.’ Like, these guys are little punks. I’m going to k*** them.”

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Brady’s comments towards Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow come up as the Heisman Trophy-winning duo (the Wildcats) will compete in a tournament that also features a team led by the Patriots’ legend and Philadelphia Eagles QB1 Jalen Hurts.

Alongside the four captains for the Wildcats and the Founders, both teams also drafted from a pool of current and former NFL players, along with other celebrity athletes.

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The event will unfold in a three-team round-robin format, with Brady and Jalen Hurts leading the Founders against Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels’ Wildcats, alongside Team USA, before the top two clash in a final.

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What truly elevates the stakes is the quarterback dynamic. On one side stands Brady, the 199th overall pick turned seven-time Super Bowl champion. On the other hand, Joe Burrow is a former No. 1 overall pick who is a legend in Cincinnati. Jayden Daniels, the latest Heisman-winning face of the league’s future.

In that sense, this is more than just flag football. It is Brady’s return to playing football again, now against a generation that grew up watching him dominate. After switching roles to call games, this will be a refreshing sight for NFL fans everywhere.

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With the battle lines already drawn, Tom Brady isn’t holding back any punches, as this anecdote shared by Michael Rubin isn’t the only instance when the seven-time champion has called out Burrow and Daniels.

The former New England star, three years removed from his retirement, expressed he’s been watching his new opponents play in the NFL as a FOX color commentator over the last two seasons and has the chance “to go out there and try to kick their b**** once again and remind them who the boss is.”

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“I texted Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels,” Tom Brady said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “They’re the opposing quarterbacks. I said, ‘You know, I love beating Heisman Trophy winners.’ I was the 199th pick, and I always took dead aim at the guys who were picked way ahead of me. They said, ‘Talk that you-know-what and bring it on.'”

But Brady’s competitive fire doesn’t stop at his football colleagues. When social media influencer-turned-WWE superstar Logan Paul came knocking, Brady met him with the same killer mentality. Paul has been making headlines for his glaring comments about NFL players, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion had the perfect response for the WWE star.

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Tom Brady calls out the WWE ahead of Fanatics Flag Football Classic

With all focus on the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, social media influencer-turned-WWE superstar Logan Paul has grabbed headlines after proclaiming that no NFL players can take him on in a fight.

While no bout has been scheduled, Paul has continued trash-talking NFL stars, which prompted Tom Brady to issue a comment of his own.

“You know, all their stuff is so cute and scripted, and they know what’s going on,” Brady said in a clip shared by Sports Illustrated’s X account. “In a football game, you don’t know, so they wouldn’t get near me. Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they’ll punch those guys right in the throat, and they’d probably crying. There’s no fake BS we do in American football. For those guys, it would be a whole different story for them.”

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Despite announcing his retirement from football, Tom Brady is still the most competitive person in any room. He is talking trash, calling out opponents, and showing no signs of slowing down. Whether it is Burrow, Daniels, or Logan Paul, Brady wants to win.