Tom Brady Points to Gisele Bündchen Divorce for Struggles as Rumored 25-YO GF Announces Career Move

He admitted that while he always wanted to be present at his children’s games, circumstances didn’t always allow him to do so during the 2022 Season

Meanwhile, his rumored girlfriend is turning heads with her growing influence in the creator industry

Tom Brady’s final season in the league did not fall apart by accident. In the latest episode of ‘The Herd,’ when asked about a potential retirement decision for the Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback responded by reflecting on his own final season, which was derailed by his midseason divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

“Yeah, my last season was tough,” Brady said, seemingly referring to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. “I had a lot of just personal, family issue and it was a challenge, and it just took a lot out of me in terms of my ability to continue to play. I had 23 years of it, so I didn’t feel like I was missing anything or retiring.”

“I felt like, okay, this is the time. I always had a goal, 45. I was 45 years old,” he added. “I wanted to spend time with my kids. I felt like, ‘Okay, now it’s time for me to be at all my kids’ games.’ They’ve been enough of their dad’s games.”

With that candid admission, Tom Brady made it clear that the issues surrounding his split from Gisele Bündchen weighed heavily on him throughout 2022. After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen announced their amicable split, saying they had grown apart. But multiple reports at the time suggested that Brady’s football career played a bigger role in the split than they publicly admitted during the divorce.

Some sources have even claimed that Bündchen grew frustrated when Tom Brady chose to come out of retirement, arguing that he wouldn’t be able to give enough time to their children, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake. In February 2022, Brady had shocked the NFL world by announcing his retirement from the league. But just 41 days later, he reversed course and returned for one more season with the Bucs.

Tom Brady’s return instantly pushed expectations for Tampa Bay back into Super Bowl territory. But instead of another deep playoff run, the season quickly turned into a grind for Brady. Of course, age may have played a role in it, as Brady was 45 during the 2022 season.

Interestingly, Tom Brady once expressed his desire to shift his focus towards parenting upon turning 45. However, its his urge to play one more season that pulled him out of retirement.

“I told a friend the other day, when I got older, I almost enjoyed practice more than playing,” Tom Brady said. “Because playing, it was almost like it was a relief to win, and everyone was out there, and I was like, what’s another win going to do for people? It’s never satisfying, even for me, sometimes winning and not winning as you would expect.”

Just one year before the 2022 season began, he had lifted another Vince Lombardi Trophy with the Buccaneers. Then in the 2021 season, he led the league with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. Yet in the final season of his career, winning no longer delivered the same fulfillment for Brady.

“So, I understood that probably in my last season, okay, this is going to be my last time,” Tom Brady said. “I tried to put as much as I could into what I felt like I owed it to my teammates and coaches to give them everything I had. I wish it could’ve been a little bit better at the end, but it was just a unique situation – a unique year for me.”

Brady finished the 2022 season with the first losing season record (8-9) in his 23-year career and suffered a Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Shortly afterward, Brady retired for good at age 45.

But Brady seems to believe that if his personal life with Gisele Bündchen hadn’t been in turmoil in 2022, his final chapter would have looked different. Nevertheless, Brady has now moved on from the relationship. Recently, he has drawn attention for his rumored connection to 25-year-old social media star Alix Earle, and currently, she is making big strides in her career.

Tom Brady’s rumored girlfriend builds her own digital empire

On New Year’s Eve, onlookers saw Tom Brady dancing with Alix Earle in St. Barths, instantly igniting rumors about a possible new romance. While neither of them has confirmed their relationship, Earle has stayed busy expanding her brand and business ventures. On January 12, she teased a new series produced by Hot Mess Media, which is her own production company. Now, through a joint Instagram post with Hot Mess Media, Earle has officially announced that the project is live.

“Get real with me, ft. @passthatpuss out now,” Alix Earle announced in the caption of the IG post.

On January 15, Get Real With Me premiered its first episode, featuring Alix Earle’s friend and comedian Jake Shane. Earle’s show was filmed in a custom-built dressing-room-style studio, with a one-way mirror, hidden cameras, and microphones that created a relaxed atmosphere. During the episode, Earle and Shane got ready together while sharing beauty routines, personal stories, and pop culture opinions.

Moreover, the Get Real With Me series turns Alix Earle’s viral “Get Ready With Me” TikTok-style content into longer, more intimate conversations. With the new project, she certainly continues to grow her digital empire.