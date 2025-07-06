Tom Brady Proves Age Is Just a Number as Sydney Sweeney Romance Could End Even Before It Starts

It’s only been 2 years since Tom Brady has retired. His laser throw and pinpoint accuracy over 23 years was an alien phenomenon that we might never get to see again. It etched his name into the Mount Rushmore of NFL greats alongside players such as Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, and Lawrence Taylor. And his jewelry cabinet? One, two, three, four, five, six, SEVENN…seven outstanding seasons. Seven brilliant championship runs. Seven rings to rule them all.

Tom Brady had a one-of-a-kind career. He could do this because he was mentally and physically fit. The 47-year-old said it himself, “You push your body to the limits, but you have to train your body to deal with the limits.” Physically, he was always pushing his limits. That’s what led him to a 23-year career. And it looks like he isn’t shirking it off yet.

Brady was seen rocking the no-top look while he was out yachting in Ibiza on the 4th of July. His muscles were out and about in a show-off style as he was spotted rinsing himself under the shower. The retired athlete had kept well these past years, not forgetting his duties in the gym. What can we say? The man is brady-cated to his craft. Wearing a pair of navy blue swimming trunks, the former NFL champion showed off his toned physique and textured body for all to see.

Or maybe, for someone to see. According to sources from TMZ, Tom Brady chatted up Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney during the wedding reception of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Apparently, they stayed up all night at the bar in the iconic Gritty Palace. While there are many who are excited by this unexpected ship, there are a few who don’t like the attention the two are receiving.

Skip Bayless’ wife gets in between Brady and Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney’s recent breakup with her long-time boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, has turned all eyes toward her next possible relationship. And with Tom Brady coming off a difficult divorce with his wife, now ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, there is an attractive energy between the two. But are we getting ahead of ourselves? Are we making a mountain out of a molehill?

Sydney Sweeney has already said that “she is focused on her career and enjoying life.” Maybe, nothing is going on between the two. One person has a lot to say about the hype that has surrounded Brady and Sweeney.

Skip Bayless’ wife, Ernestine Sclafani, was up in roars about the media attention Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney are receiving over a couple of conversations and dance moves. In an episode of Skip Bayless Show Podcast she said “Why is this so in everybody’s face? I don’t know why. When I look, I can’t get away from it.” She went as far as to question why Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney were at the event. “They closed the bar. They were there till two or three in the morning” she recounted exasperatedly, not understanding why there was a narrative building up between the two in the first place. After all, according to her, they shouldn’t even be there.

Her comments are not baseless. Media houses have inflated sensational news over the tiniest of details and that might be the case for Brady and Sweeney. “And I read every entertainment magazine that I get. And everywhere I look, the whole weekend was bombarded with who went to the wedding.” Sclafani can’t seem to escape from the endless coverage of the multi-billionaire’s wedding. It’s unfortunate, but it’s inevitable considering the names that are on the guest list.