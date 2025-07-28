Tom Brady Pushes Michigan to Recruit His Son Who Abandoned Football Dreams

When Tom Brady said goodbye to Michigan in 1999, it was never really goodbye. The seven-time Super Bowl champ has always kept his Wolverine roots close, showing love to Michigan sports whenever he can. Back in 2019, Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard even dubbed one of his players “our Tom Brady,” praising his leadership. And, it was solid proof that the QB’s legacy runs deep. Brady has also backed various university programs over the years. Now, he is taking things a step further, seemingly looking to strengthen that bond through his son. For Brady, Michigan isn’t just college; it is indeed the home base for something bigger in the making.

Yes, the Patriots Hall of Famer QB reflected his sentiments for his alma mater’s basketball program. Taking to his official IG handle, Brady sent a clear three-word message to his alma mater. And, his recent IG story is enough to highlight his intention for the future of his son Jack Edward Thomas Moynahan, whom he shares with his ex- gf and actress Bridget Moynahan. “He got game 100,” he mentioned in his story featuring his son playing basketball.

Brady not only highlighted his son’s basketball skills, but also expressed his hope to see his son on the Wolverines’ basketball team. “Future Wolverine,” he further added, while tagging Michigan Men’s Basketball team, @UmicHB ball. This is not the first time Brady’s admiration for the college basketball program has shown up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Sport Themen der Woche KW02 Sport Bilder des Tages PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 12: NFL, American Football Herren, USA legend and Fox commentator Tom Brady smiles before the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 12th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 12 NFC Wild Card Playoffs – Packers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250112014

AD

Back in 2018, prior to the Final Four, he FaceTimed with John Beilein, ex-Michigan coach. It showcased his affection for the Michigan basketball program, which earned one NCAA Championship in 1989, three NIT titles, plus 15 Big Ten regular-season titles. So it’s no surprise the Las Vegas Raiders minority owner wants to see his son play basketball for his alma mater.

Jack also played high school football at QB and the safety position. However, back in November 2023, in a candid discussion with People, Tom had confirmed that Jack would not continue playing football. Brady added that Jack was not under any pressure to play football professionally because of his associated expectations. “Yeah, he played this last year, and I don’t even know if he’s going to play next year.” Additionally, Brady had made it clear that he would stand with Jack no matter what route he decided to choose. “And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I’ll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse…basketball’s probably his favorite sport, but he’s a very good student,” he added.

This did not mark the first time Brady highlighted his son’s basketball talent either. He is often seen playing basketball with Jack, his oldest. Beyond Brady’s support of his son’s athletic pursuits, he has built a strong bond with him over their shared love of the sport.

Tom Brady’s strong bond with his son

Back in December, Brady’s golfing moments with Jack went viral. “Love this boy, not sure about this game,” Brady, 47, mentioned in his IG story post. Not only this, but Brady’s heart-warming bond with Jack caught attention in November 2024. The father and son duo supported the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Brady’s selfie from the game went viral. “Luckiest Dad in the world,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image Credits: Instagram

In addition to their relationship on the basketball court, Tom’s admiration for Jack’s football prowess in October 2022 also garnered attention. “I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too. So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports,” he said, during his appearance in the SiriusXM podcast with show host Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

Brady also expressed his feelings about Jack’s football career before he abandoned his football dreams. He declared that he “never imagined” that Jack would have ever played football. Speaking of Jack’s work ethic and exceptional football play, Brady admired, “He’s way smarter. He’s got a great work ethic. He’s just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tom—who also shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is always seen sharing his kids’ athletic aspirations. Other than Jack, his admiration and strong chemistry caught the public’s eyes for his Ben’s football aspirations once. “My son is gonna play football this year, Benny,” he said during a SiriusXM show in September 2023. He went on to highlight his other talents. ”So I’ve been throwing the ball to him in the backyard. He’s gonna be a little beast. He’s an amazing kid and he’s got a lot of talents. He’s a really talented musician and artist. And then he told me this year, ‘Dad, I’m playing football,” he further added.

At the time, Brady also revealed that his son Ben wants to be like Rob Gronkowski, ex-NFL TE. “He was like, ‘Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!” Brady also acknowledged it to Gronk, saying, “‘My boy wants to be like you!’ And he loved it.” How long before a junior Brady makes the NFL…or the NBA?