Tom Brady Reacts to Alix Earle Dating Rumors After Going Viral at Super Bowl Party

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady and Alix Earle's late-night sighting pushed them straight into the spotlight during Super Bowl weekend

Subtle clues and timing have fans connecting dots

Just as the rumors peaked, Brady casually shifted focus to an unexpected football return

The dating rumors between NFL legend Tom Brady and social media star Alix Earle has become one of the most-talked-about celebrity relationship speculations. After the duo was spotted during the Super Bowl weekend in San Francisco, the buzz grew further. Amid the growing speculation, the former New England Patriots star was a guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive, where he was caught off guard by a topic he didn’t prepare for.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We crossed paths,” said Brady after the co-host Mike Majlak stated he saw him with Alix Earle the previous night.

ADVERTISEMENT



Recently, a video surfaced where the former quarterback was seen getting cozy with the influencer during a Super Bowl weekend party. They were displaying PDA while dancing closely to the music. Alix was also seen putting her hands on Brady’s shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the widely surfaced video, Alix’s recent post also fueled the dating rumor. Sharing her signature Get Ready With Me video on Monday, the day after the Super Bowl, the TikToker revealed how fatigued she felt after staying up late.

“I did not go to sleep until six last night,” said Alix Earle.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Although she considered it nothing more than a casual remark to her audience, once her video with Brady came to light, their romantic link became more obvious, with fans assuming she spent the night with the 48-year-old.

Meanwhile, their dating rumor first sparked during the New Year’s party earlier this year when the pair was spotted together. In the widely surfaced video, they were seen getting cozy again.

ADVERTISEMENT

While neither Brady nor Alix has confirmed the rumored relationship, both are believed to be single. The social media star split from NFL player Braxton Berrios in early December 2025, while Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage was finalized in 2022.

Nevertheless, Brady’s personal life continues to make headlines. Amid all this, the legendary quarterback is also preparing for a return to the gridiron, though not in the way fans might expect. During the same podcast appearance, he shifted gears to announce his participation in a new flag football event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Brady humbled Logan Paul about his athleticism

In the same interview with Logan Paul, Tom Brady revealed that he would be returning to the football field for the Fanatics Football Classic, set to take place in Saudi Arabia on March 21, 2026. The event will follow Olympic-style flag football rules. Interestingly, Logan Paul, who currently competes in WWE, will also be part of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, they hyped up the upcoming football game, while the former NFL star took a subtle jab at the podcaster, who claimed to be a top-tier athlete.

“It’s cute,” said Brady. ” I love WWE, but this is like real football, real combat competition.”

Besides Logan and Brady, the game will see a star-studded squad with various current and former NFL stars. Tyreek Hill, Rob Gronkowski, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, and Saquon Barkley will be among the high-profile names preparing to take the field. The teams will be led by the San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, and the former Las Vegas Raiders coach, Pete Carroll.