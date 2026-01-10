brand-logo
Tom Brady Reveals Thankless Position Bill Belichick Occupied at Patriots, Confirms Relationship Dynamics With Ex-HC

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Jan 10, 2026 | 7:33 AM CST

USA Today via Reuters

USA Today via Reuters

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are often considered one of the greatest quarterback-head coach duos in NFL history, with their six Super Bowl wins as part of the New England Patriots. But their relationship eventually grew strained, ultimately leading to the legendary quarterback’s departure from New England. It has recently come to light that, despite the two moving forward on their separate paths, Tom Brady still considers Bill Belichick as one of the most pivotal figures in his career.

Highlighting this aspect of their relationship, Brady shared a story about how Belichick took an important role away from his head coaching job in the 2001 season, which helped him grow into one of the best shot callers in the NFL.

“We didn’t have a quarterback coach,” Brady said during his appearance on the Unblinded with Sean Callagy podcast. “Coach Belichick became the quasi-quarterback coach. And he would come in and instruct the quarterbacks. This is how we’re going to read defense. This is how we’re going to read coverages. This is how you’re going to understand formation, shifts, and motions. I’m going to teach all you quarterbacks how defenses are called. And it was just such an eye-opening experience for me to have Coach Belichick come in as our quarterback coach. And again, he took me under his wing. He embraced everything that I was. He knew my strengths, and we developed a very special relationship over that time.”

Bill Belichick was forced to take these responsibilities as the Patriots lost their quarterback coach, Dick Rehbein, who died of heart failure in the middle of the season.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

