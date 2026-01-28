Tom Brady’s Future Role With Raiders Set to Change Ahead of Critical First Draft Pick Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady’s Raiders role is being reexamined after Year One.

A 3–14 finish is affecting how decisions are being approached.

The No. 1 pick now shapes what comes next in Vegas.

When Tom Brady joined the Raiders in the capacity of a minority owner, it was hailed as the dawn of a winning era. However, the first chapter of this partnership has been anything but a fairy tale. Instead of a swift turnaround, the franchise spiraled into a familiar pattern, ending 2025 at a 3-14 record. Reason? RB Raheem Mostert cited Brady’s limited involvement. Perhaps it’s time for a change.

“He was not as much involved as you would think,” Mostert shared with Yahoo Sports Daily. “Now I feel like this next year, he’s really going to take his time and really put his expertise on the table and be like, ‘hey look, this is what we need to do.’”

Mostert believes, as a first-time part-owner, Brady appeared more focused on learning. He was grasping the structural mechanics of how a professional sports organization functions rather than taking complete control. It’s something the running back compared to taking over a new business. One can hardly understand the internal friction points until they have lived through them.

That’s the reason Brady’s involvement was cautious. But now, he has seen the “ins and outs” of the Raiders’ failures, so he would transition into a hands-on architect role. The signs are already there.

Brady, who holds a 5% minority stake, has significantly ramped up his involvement in team operations. His influence was felt immediately following the conclusion of the regular season, as he took a central role in the search for a new head coach, per reports. It’s not just about finding a face for the brand anymore; it’s about who shall be Brady’s primary consultant on the team’s key affairs.

However, finding a face has been daunting. Since the Raiders fired Pete Carroll on January 5, the coaching market has moved rapidly. There were ten franchises with vacancies earlier this cycle; as of late January, only four remain with openings. But perhaps Brady has found the candidate—all they await is for the Super Bowl to end so they can hire him.

Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak has caught Brady’s eye. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, Brady has made the 38-year-old play-caller his top priority. He’s the architect behind the Seahawks’ offense, which has been among the league’s top offenses.

Brady’s fondness for Kubiak isn’t a secret. In fact, during the NFC Championship Game, the FOX Sports analyst couldn’t stop showering phrases on Kubiak. Throughout the evening, he lauded the OC’s “opening scripts” and “great tempo.”

As the Seahawks came back with a triumph, Brady credited the victory to Kubiak’s ability to design plays that “got his guys open.” Fans believe that if he could, he would’ve announced that he’s hiring Kubiak.

But, of course, the head coach position isn’t the only daunting task for the Raiders. Finishing the season at 3-14, the Raiders have acquired the No. 1 overall pick, and it’s a critical road ahead.

Tom Brady to make a critical draft decision

It’s the second time the Raiders have held the first overall pick. Last time they had it in 2007, when they drafted JaMarcus Russell, only for it to become one of the most infamous busts in NFL history. That’s why, this time, owner Mark Davis is letting his “football people” make the decision.

The straight and simple choice appears to be drafting Indiana’s Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza. Brady was reportedly recently spotted in Miami watching Mendoza lead the Hoosiers to a national title.

“He’s just a very mature young man, and he’s got a bright future, and everybody coming to the league,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said about Mendoza.

If drafting a quarterback would solve the Raiders’ problem, they wouldn’t think twice. But since it doesn’t, there’s a dilemma with the first overall pick. They could trade it and get what would be nothing short of a “king’s ransom.” This way, they can bring in multiple strong talents and build around them. It remains to be seen which direction Brady’s Raiders go next.