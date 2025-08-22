Tom Brady Sends Emotional Message to Son After 18-YO’s Physical Change Sparks Attention

There comes a moment in every parent’s life when the years feel like they’ve passed in the blink of an eye. For Tom Brady, perhaps the realization arrived as his eldest son, Jack, officially stepped into adulthood. Those who have followed Brady’s two-decade NFL career remember Jack as the boy who would appear at training camps, sometimes in his father’s jersey, sometimes tossing a ball in the background. But this summer, that boy turned eighteen on August 22, 2025, marking a milestone that Brady wasn’t about to let pass quietly.

Tom Brady turned to Instagram to share a carousel of throwback photos of Jack, from wide-eyed toddler to near-grown young man, and penned a rather personal message to his son. “From little steps to big dreams, happy birthday Jack. You’ve always shown grace, courage, love and kindness since God blessed us with your arrival. I’m so proud of the man you are! Welcome to adulthood, it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew… OK maybe not all at once!”

With a blend of humor and heartfelt emotion, Brady’s note captured both the pride of a father and the bittersweet nature of watching his child grow. He further added: “There is a saying that a dad’s heart soars with his children’s happiness, not with his own… truer words could not be spoken. We love you so much and I know this will be your best year yet.”

For a man whose name is synonymous with competitive grit and championship success, the tenderness in his words underscores what matters the most to him now. No longer the face of the NFL, Brady is increasingly becoming the face of fatherhood, using his platform to celebrate the milestones of his children.

Tom, now 48, shares Jack with his former partner, actress Bridget Moynahan, whom they welcomed in 2007 after the couple’s divorce in 2006. Beyond Jack, Brady’s family has grown in the later chapters of his life. He is also the father of two children with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen: son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12. Together, the three siblings represent the heart of Brady’s world today, often featured in his reflections and milestones, whether in quiet family moments or celebratory social media posts.

But while Brady’s words on Instagram captured the depth of a father’s love, another recent snapshot of Jack reminded everyone that adulthood isn’t just about milestones; it’s also about the unmistakable physical changes that come with growing up.

Jack’s Physical Growth Got Tom Brady Ridiculed by His Teammates

Only days before his eighteenth birthday, Jack went viral after a golf outing photo revealed he now stands taller than his six-foot-four father, sparking a wave of playful ribbing from Tom Brady’s former teammates and friends. The legendary QB’s New England Patriots teammate, Rob Gronkowski, did not wait to chime in with a comment; he said, “Jack is way more beastly than you.”

The father-son duo’s pictures were shared on Instagram by Brady himself, as they played Golf at the Hills resort in East Quogue, NY, on Wednesday, with Jack towering over him. Alongside the pictures, Brady wrote, “Everything still pretty much the same ‘round here.” The post brought along other comments too.

Brady’s teammate from his Tampa Bay Buccaneers days, Mike Evans, joined the chorus, joking, “Is Jack standing on something? Besides business lol.” And Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin took it even further, laughing at Brady’s Instagram caption, he wrote, “Except I heard Jack kicked your a– yesterday!!”

The fans, too, poured in with astonishment at how much Jack had grown, remembering the days he was just a boy on the sidelines in Foxborough. Now towering over the NFL’s greatest quarterback, Jack looked every bit the young man stepping into his own. And while the teasing was relentless, Tom Brady embraced it all with a smile, turning what could have been an ego check into another proud fatherhood moment.