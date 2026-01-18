Tom Brady Sends Strong Message On Hard Life After Raiders Owner’s Confession on Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Essentials Inside The Story The Las Vegas Raiders finished a disappointing season with a 3-14 record

As a minority owner, Brady is positioned to bring stability to the Raiders Nation

After playing until the age of 45, Brady felt that he had nothing left to prove on the field

Even in retirement, the drama surrounding Tom Brady‘s personal life continues to intersect with his football ambitions, and a recent confession from the Raiders’ owner just poured gasoline on the fire. For Tom Brady, the battle for greatness doesn’t end with retirement. After the Raiders’ owner made a candid confession about the toll Brady’s divorce took, the 7-time champion responded with a cryptic message of his own about the true cost of a strong character.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While calling games doesn’t involve the consequences of winning and losing, it does when his team finishes with a disappointing 3-14 record, as one of the worst in the league. Highlighting these challenges in his life, Brady shared an emotional message on his IG.

“You cannot wish for both a strong character and an easy life. The price of one is the other,” Tom Brady’s Instagram story said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement is a testament to the efforts Brady is ready to make to bring back the glory days for the Raiders Nation. The Las Vegas Raiders, over the last 10 years has been the epitome of disappointment, characterized by two winning seasons, two playoff appearances, and no playoff wins.

They’ve struggled with consistency, finishing with a combined record of 68 wins and 97 losses during this period. But with the first overall pick in hand, nine other picks, the most cap space in NFL history, and no money in dead space, Brady and Co. have an incredible opportunity to finally put the franchise on the right track.

Furthermore, Brady’s Instagram story also takes on a deeper meaning after his candid revelations about the personal sacrifices that defined his final chapter as a player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Brady addresses the personal challenges he faced during his last NFL season

During a recent appearance on The Herd, hosted by veteran sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd, Tom Brady was asked about a potential retirement for the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Aaron Rodgers. The question came after the team lost 30-6 to the Texans in the AFC Wild Card round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Addressing the question, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared his experience by opening up about the toll his career took on his personal life, including his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, which was already ending in a divorce.

“Yeah, my last season was tough,” Brady said, referring to his divorce. “I had a lot of just personal, family issue and it was a challenge, and it just took a lot out of me in terms of my ability to continue to play. I had 23 years of it, so I didn’t feel like I was missing anything or retiring.”

“I felt like, okay, this is the time. I always had a goal, 45. I was 45 years old,” he added. “I wanted to spend time with my kids. I felt like, ‘Okay, now it’s time for me to be at all my kids’ games.’ They’ve been enough of their dad’s games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bundchen announced their decision to part ways, revealing they had grown apart during the future Hall of Famer’s final year in the league. But multiple reports at the time also revealed that Brady’s football career played a bigger role in the split than they publicly admitted during the divorce proceedings.

As fans celebrate victories and criticize losses, Brady’s candid reflections remind us that even football’s greatest icons face immense personal sacrifices for the game they’ve dedicated their lives to.