Tom Brady Shares Unheard Super Bowl Message to Patrick Mahomes Amid NFL Playoffs

While recalling ‘one of the greatest championship games’ he has been part of, Tom Brady shared some compelling insights about the 2018 conference title game. At the time, the Patriots defeated the Chiefs squad 37–31 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium. Since Patrick Mahomes was coming off his first season as the starting QB, Brady had a powerful message he was determined to deliver to him.

“You’re a great young player. You’re doing everything the right way,” Tom Brady told Patrick Mahomes after the Chiefs’ loss. “It’s been fun watching you this year, and you’ve got a bright future, and I know you’re going to win a lot of Super Bowls.”

Brady went out of his way to share this with Mahomes that day. While he was celebrating on the field, part of him was constantly thinking about finding Mahomes and letting him know what he really thought of him.

“I’d never had a chance to do that,” he said while speaking on “The Herd” this Friday. “And so, I walked over, and it was near the media area, but that’s where the Chiefs’ locker room was. And I kind of asked one of the guys, ‘Hey, is Pat in there? I’d love to say hi.”

The quarterbacks had a great contest at the time. Mahomes recorded 295 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, whereas Brady had 348 passing yards and 1 touchdown. The former Patriots QB threw two interceptions, but it didn’t hinder the game’s result.

Mahomes was only twenty-two years old at that time, playing his second year in the league. He came up short that night but earned Brady’s respect.

Brady’s prediction indeed turned out to be true because Mahomes has already won three Super Bowl trophies (2020, 2023, and 2024) in his illustrious career so far. He is only thirty years old and still has several productive years ahead of him. With his elite leadership qualities, he is expected to add more crowns to his resume.

Mahomes and Brady went head-to-head six times in the league, including twice in the playoffs. The Chiefs QB has an edge in the regular season, holding a 3-1 record over the legendary Brady. On the other hand, the Patriots’ icon is undefeated against Mahomes in the postseason, boasting a 2-0 record, which includes the 2018 AFC Championship game victory. Their all-time match-up is tied at 3-3.

While Mahomes has three Super Bowl trophies from nine seasons, Brady took twenty-three seasons to win his seven titles. At the age of 30, which is Mahomes’ current age, the former Patriots QB incidentally also won three Super Bowl titles. His first one was in 2001, followed by 2003 and 2004. Then he waited ten years to win his next when he was 37.

Besides shattering records, both Brady and Mahomes hold each other in high regard. The Chiefs quarterback previously praised the NFL GOAT.

“I have so much respect for Tom,” Mahomes said last year. “He’s been someone who’s given me so much advice in my career.”

Besides advising a player like Mahomes, Tom Brady also judges him and others through his TV analysis job now. Just like his playing days, he initially struggled in this role but is getting better.

Tom Brady channels his quarterback mentality to sharpen his TV game

Tom Brady‘s name carries a weight outside the gridiron. The NFL icon began his broadcasting career in 2024, signing a ten-year deal with Fox Sports. With his contract valued at $375 million, he is the highest-paid NFL broadcaster today, getting $37.5 million annually.

In his rookie year as the broadcaster, he did a decent job, but he wasn’t among the top football analysts. He significantly improved this year, and the credit goes to his quarterback mentality from his playing days—the same way he elevated his game on the field.

“I started to transition this year into, ‘Let me do more of how I did it as a quarterback,’” Brady said, “because that’s really where my comfort is.”

During the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, the Pats legend explained the technicality of how the wind determined the passing accuracy throughout the game, earning praise from the viewers.

Brady and Fox would end their broadcasting duties this season with the NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.