Tom Brady Statue Roasted for Blending Ben Roethlisberger’s Build With Patrick Mahomes’ Touch

There needs to be a study done on how the G.O.A.T. is never completely out of the headlines, even though he hung up his cleats a long time back. Once again, the stadium rang with the familiar “Brady Brady Brady!” as if the echoes themselves refuse to retire. Tom Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, becoming far more than their quarterback. He was their heartbeat.

An 18-time Patriots team captain, he was elected by his teammates every year since 2002. TB12 shattered Peyton Manning’s records for career wins in both the regular season and playoffs. He surpassed Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana in Super Bowl victories. Brady’s diamond-studded heavyweight resume always kept him in the spotlight. Now the Patriots are set to immortalise him. But perhaps not in the way the fans had hoped.

History was made when the New England Patriots honoured Tom Brady with the first-ever player statue outside Gillette Stadium. As far as accolades and honours go, Brady seems to have it all. The reveal, however, quickly turned into a hot topic on X after a viral clip showed hosts Jim Rome and Adam Rank taking aim at the statue. Their comments were not directed at Brady’s legacy or his greatness on the field, but at the way the statue looked. Rome began with a respectful nod to the man himself, saying, “Tom Brady, we know, is a really handsome guy. Look at him. He’s in great shape.” The question then followed like a perfectly timed blitz — did the statue capture that same energy?

The short answer from Rome was a sharp “no.” He wasted no time breaking down his issues with the sculpture. “Look at this. Fat! Brady’s like, what? That’s me? Why am I a pear? Why do I look like that soft, doughy dude who ran a nine flat at the combine? You know he’s not happy about that. This guy has taken such meticulous… is that Babe Ruth or Tom Brady? This guy’s taken such meticulous care of himself.” Known for his TB12 regimen, Brady’s diet and training are legendary in the league. Yet the statue, according to Rome, missed the mark completely, irrespective of how much effort the front office put into it.

The roast kept coming as Rome sharpened his play-by-play critique. “The statue has rolls. He’s got a muffin top. It’s got a literal muffin top. He’s got a muffin top.” His words hit like a linebacker sack, and the hits did not stop there. Rome went on to drag two other quarterbacks into the conversation. “That’s Brady on Ben Roethlisberger’s body. Brady’s head on Patrick Mahomes’ body.” The jab at Mahomes tapped into offseason chatter about his so-called “dad bod,” while Roethlisberger’s end-of-career 240-pound frame had faced similar scrutiny during his playing days.

By the end of the segment, the concern for Brady’s immortal image was clear. The hosts wrapped it up with a line that stung as much as any fourth-quarter pick-six. “He will be forever immortalized as fat. How do you do that guy like that?” The unveiling may have been meant as a tribute, but instead it became a lightning rod for jokes and criticism across the football world. Fans, critics, and even Brady himself have joined the huddle, taking their own shots at the now-infamous statue.

Tom Brady resorted to patented humor

Brady made it clear he understood the weight of the moment. “This is quite overwhelming to me,” he said before leaning into humor several times during his six-minute speech. “I feel extremely honored, deeply grateful and if I’m being honest, kind of old. I’m also a little surprised, because usually they don’t build statues until you’re really old, like [Mike] Vrabel and [Tedy] Bruschi.” His words drew laughs from the crowd, but it did not stop him from firing off one of his signature competitive jabs.

The long-time Jets nemesis could not resist slipping in a shot at his AFC East rivals. The dig came after the unveiling, as Brady smirked and said, “This statue isn’t just for Pats fans. It will also give Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year. Probably in the second quarter. Maybe in the third.” It was vintage Brady trash talk, laced with the history of dominance he enjoyed over New York.

Even as the jokes flew, Brady found one more way to turn the conversation back on himself. “This is the first time in my life that Boston sports writers will describe me as chiseled. So that’s a major, major win.” The timing of the tribute could not have been more fitting. The Patriots unveiled the statue as they prepare for their Week 1 preseason clash with the Commanders, adding another layer of energy to a stadium that still echoes with chants of “Brady, Brady, Brady.” No matter how much the shape critics hound, his aura can not be denied, as teams still take notice.