Joe Burrow gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a night to forget on November 15. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone, helping his team take a commanding 24-3 lead into the break.

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He eventually finished with 409 passing yards and four touchdowns as Cincinnati secured a 38-18 victory. The performance strengthened Burrow’s case among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, but it also set the stage for an amusing exchange involving two of the game’s greatest names.

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Terry Bradshaw, whose legacy is inseparable from Pittsburgh, recently made his choice when asked which quarterback he would pick in today’s NFL. The former Steelers star named Burrow, the franchise quarterback of one of Pittsburgh’s biggest divisional rivals.

“If I pick a quarterback today, I pick Joe Burrow. That’s me. In your opinion, what do you think makes him so special?” Bradshaw said on Fox NFL Sunday.

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Tom Brady was quick to point out the irony, joking that Bradshaw’s answer might not make him particularly popular with Steelers fans.

“TB, you said Joe Burrow? That’s who you’re picking? I’m sure the Steelers fans are thrilled to hear that Burrow’s your quarterback. And who’s your second favorite? Lamar?” Brady asked.

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The exchange was a playful moment, but Brady’s response highlighted the unusual choice from a man who spent his entire professional career in Pittsburgh. Both Burrow and Jackson play for AFC North rivals of the Steelers, making the question particularly amusing given Bradshaw’s history with the franchise.

Bradshaw’s association with Pittsburgh stretches back to the 1970 NFL Draft, when the Steelers selected him first overall. He spent 14 seasons with the franchise, from 1970 through 1983, and became the quarterback who helped establish its dynasty. Under his leadership, Pittsburgh won four Super Bowls: IX, X, XIII, and XIV.

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Bradshaw was also named Super Bowl MVP after victories in Super Bowls XIII and XIV, won the NFL MVP award in 1978, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. He finished his career with 27,989 passing yards and 212 touchdown passes.

That history makes his endorsement of Burrow particularly interesting. The Bengals and Steelers share the AFC North, and their rivalry has produced plenty of memorable divisional games. Bradshaw’s choice does not erase his connection to Pittsburgh, but it does put him in the position of backing a quarterback who has become one of Cincinnati’s defining players.

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Burrow’s latest performance against the Steelers offered a timely illustration of why he received Bradshaw’s vote. He completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception. Ja’Marr Chase was his leading target, recording 11 receptions for 231 yards. Cincinnati’s offense finished with 484 total yards, while Pittsburgh managed 222.

The victory moved the Bengals to 7-2 and gave them sole possession of first place in the AFC North. It also extended their winning streak to five games, making the result more than just another strong performance against a divisional opponent.

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Bradshaw is not the only legendary quarterback to recognize what Burrow has been doing. Brady separately discussed the Bengals star in a FOX Sports video posted during the same week. When asked whether Burrow was the best quarterback in the NFL at that moment, Brady pointed to his production.

“Numbers don’t lie,” Brady said. “It seems pretty obvious this week.”

Brady also referenced Cincinnati’s 20-point victory over Pittsburgh, noting that the game was effectively decided by halftime. His assessment followed a stretch in which Burrow had consistently produced at an exceptional level.

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The Bengals QB led the league with 27 touchdown passes and a 117.7 passer rating. He ranks second with 2,795 passing yards and had recorded at least three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 115 or higher in each of his previous five games.

His production during Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak was equally remarkable. Burrow threw 20 touchdown passes during that stretch, joining Brady and Peyton Manning as quarterbacks to reach that mark in a five-game span.