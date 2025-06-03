Tom Brady ‘Switches’ Nationality on European Vacation With Daughter as Gisele Bündchen Confesses Bitter Truth

The retired NFL legend Tom Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, finalized their divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Since then, both celebrities have embraced a new chapter in their lives. The way it’s going, Tom Brady appears to be settling into a more relaxed and family-focused chapter of his life, filled with meaningful moments with his children and time to explore the world. Gisele, on the other hand, is knee-deep in the early stages of motherhood once again, sleep-deprived, tired, and real.

Fox Sports anchor and longtime NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews has also weighed in on Brady’s post-retirement mode, his travels in Europe, and his leisure time spent with his daughter. He said, “Tom always said he wanted to spend more time with his kids once he stepped away from football. He’s really living that now. And I think fans appreciate seeing this more relaxed version of him.” And in the latest turn of events, the NFL G.O.A.T., hypnotized by the cuisine of the Dutchmen, amidst his tour of Europe, has announced a hilarious ‘switch’ in nationality.

Tom Brady is on a tour of the Netherlands with his daughter, and as he shared the announcement on his Instagram, he added two stories. One, while eating a pizza, he wrote, “American by birth, Dutch by appetite.” Implying that although he was born and raised in the United States, his culinary preferences, at least for now, have switched towards Dutch cuisine during his European travels. He followed that with a sweet photo while on a cruise alongside Vivian, captioned, “Cruising through life with my favorite co-pilot.” The two appear to be bonding over travel, culture, and quality time, something Brady has prioritized since he retired from professional football.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals – United States vs Brazil – South Paris Arena 1, Paris, France – August 05, 2024. Former NFL player Tom Brady attends the match with his daughter Vivian REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

But while Brady gets down on his traveling goals and filling his Instagram with pictures of different locations, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is experiencing motherhood once again. Bündchen is living a starkly different life. One rooted in the intensity and exhaustion of early motherhood. Her recent statements during a ‘HOLA! USA’s interview offered a bitter look into the behind-the-scenes chaos that comes with welcoming a newborn.

Gisele Bündchen opens up about motherhood

While Tom Brady enjoys the European breeze and fine cuisine with his daughter, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is revealing the raw and relatable side of motherhood, showing just how different their post-divorce realities currently look. The Brazilian supermodel very recently did her first photoshoot after giving birth. And while talking about the shoot with Vogue France and Mario Sorrenti, she got candid about her post-partum experience.

Gisele’s heartfelt confession reflects the unfiltered truth of being a new mom while staying visible in a demanding industry. She said, “Getting my hair and makeup done feels like I’m on vacation.” She continued with a relatable confession, saying, “With a baby, the nights are so short that I’ve barely brushed my hair in the last few months!”

Dr. Shefali Tsabary, clinical psychologist and bestselling author on conscious parenting, shared her thoughts on Gisele’s heartfelt words, saying, “When someone like Gisele opens up about the physical and emotional toll of parenting a newborn, it humanizes the experience for mothers everywhere. It breaks the myth of the ‘effortless’ supermom.”

Her longtime friend and fashion designer Stella McCartney also commented, “Gisele has always embodied strength and elegance. Her openness now only deepens that strength. Motherhood is messy and beautiful—and she’s embracing both.” These comments highlight that Gisele’s raw motherhood confessions and her struggles are not just individualistic problems but a resonant struggle of mothers across the world. Whether you’re a Brazilian supermodel or a 9-5 working simpleton, the sacrifices and efforts of a woman who has a child to protect and feed are incomparable and require quite the sacrifice indeed.

Now, even if Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are no longer together, their love for their children remains a powerful link between them. Brady’s European trip with Vivian shows a father relishing in quality time and new experiences. And Gisele’s heartfelt confession reflects the unfiltered truth of being a new mom while staying visible in a demanding industry. And both are doing a great job while at it. For Brady, one may wonder where his European tour will take him next, and as for Gisele, we can only wish her strength and a great comeback into the supermodel industry.