Tom Brady Takes Vicious Shot at Patrick Mahomes’ Alma Mater: “Glorified Community College”

Tom Brady suited up to give a commencement speech at Georgetown University’s prestigious McDonough School of Business. While these speeches are expected to inspire students in their lives ahead, they also tend to have humor. When Brady does something, he does it the best, and that was what he aimed for with his speech. Even the humor part of it was taken care of, but that came at the expense of Patrick Mahomes’ Alma Mater, Texas Tech University.

“Danny went undrafted out of Texas Tech. He was cut by three NFL teams. He wasn’t the tallest, he wasn’t the fastest, but he had a huge heart, and he played his ass off in the biggest moments. And I hope you guys find colleagues like Danny. Having business school friends are great, don’t get me wrong, but sometimes you need a kid from a glorified community college who can bail your ass out of any jam,” said Tom Brady. “If you want to achieve great things, surround yourself with people like him.”

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That seems to be a harsh description for a college that produced one of the modern time greats in football. The program is slowly gaining a lot of traction as a football college, especially after the million-dollar investment made by oil tycoon Cody Campbell.

Besides that, the college has also got a decent academic reputation, ranking 198th in US News & World Report’s college rankings. According to the Wall Street Journal, it is one of the top four public schools in Texas and ranks fifth in the Big 12.

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However, the dig was not aimed at Mahomees. The comment was made talking about the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI comeback. The team was down 3-28 in the third quarter and needed something massive to turn things around. It was undrafted Danny Amendola, who played a crucial role by converting a key 4th-and-3 in the third quarter from a Brady pass.

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His “Glorified community college” comment was directed towards Amendola, as even he went to Texas Tech. However, it was praising his teammate for his contributions in the comeback. Brady’s 20-minute speech was a complete package, but the “glorified community college” was a surprise to many, especially Mahomes’ fans.

For someone who is from Northern California and represented the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA, Brady has no ties to Texas Tech. The same goes for Georgetown University, which is located in Washington, D.C. But the part of the speech where he took a dig at Texas Tech was just to give credit to his former teammate.

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Initially, he started his speech on a light note, but he continued cracking jokes about the New York Jets and even decided to share what he learnt from his former New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick.

Tom Brady joked about his former head coach

The “glorified community college” remark did raise a few eyebrows. Taking a shot at an NCAA college program seems like a bold move even for someone like Tom Brady. However, it was not long before the NFL legend managed to shift the mood in the room with his remarks on his former head coach, Bill Belichick.

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“I usually don’t do well with compliments,” said Tom Brady. “I had a coach for 20 years tell me how s—ty I was every day.”

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It was under Belichick that Brady got his first shot at being a quarterback for the Patriots. The partnership stayed for 20 years until the former QB left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While they formed one of the most formidable partnerships in the NFL, Belichick obviously did not praise Brady much to keep him grounded.

His comments on the legendary coach drew laughter from the people sitting in the room. It did not take long for the remarks to circulate on the internet. The two have always had a healthy relationship and have always praised each other. A few days back, Belichick said, “Tom wasn’t great, but worked hard to become the greatest.”

Despite the comments, there is no doubt Brady has nothing but respect for his former coach. His thoughts about Belichick during the commencement speech were just to remind the students how tough love works. While Belichick might let the comment about him slide, it is still not clear what Texas Tech students and teachers make of the Brady joke.