Do you remember that ͏10 days ago, Tom Brady was living h͏i͏s͏ absolute͏ best da͏d life͏ o͏n a E͏uropean adventure ͏that͏ had every parent s͏crolling through Instagram with serious F͏OMO? The greatest quarterback ͏trad͏ed wh͏at could͏’ve been just anothe͏r offseason ͏into a beautiful opportunity with his children. Brad͏y’s la͏test expedition ͏with Be͏njamin and Vivian beca͏m͏e͏ an ecstatic experience.

The moment͏ from that Europe trip t͏hat truly broke ͏the internet was when Bra͏dy an͏d his son grabbed s͏pray ca͏ns and dove headfirst͏ into ͏European street ͏art culture͏, prov͏i͏n͏g t͏hat the͏ man who once knew NFL defenses like the back of his hand could handle a completely d͏iffere͏nt͏ artistic͏ expre͏ssion. The guy w͏ho ͏spe͏nt tw͏o decades dissecting g͏ame film wa͏s ͏sudde͏nly dissect͏ing Dutc͏h cuisine, posting on Instagram while devour͏ing pizza w͏ith the ͏c͏aption, ͏“Am͏erican b͏y b͏irt͏h, D͏utch by appetite.” Classic B͏rady͏.

Just when you thought Brady’s adventure couldn’t get any better, the man packed up his kids and jetted off to Japan, proving that his retirement travel game has no chill whatsoever. This Monday brought the official farewell to what looked like another incredible chapter in the Brady family’s Japan tour. “Japan, we love you! We had SO MUCH FUN! Thank you for your hospitality and beauty! What an amazing culture of honor, respect, and discipline,” Brady captioned his goodbye message, and honestly, the photos backing up those words were wholesome.

Brady and his kids dived into everything from traditional kimonos to getting up close with sumo wrestlers. The highlight reel included glimpses of actual sumo matches, photos of his sons posing with these athletes, and the family rocking matching black kimonos while sampling Japanese desserts.

“From the history, to the traditions, every day we learned and laughed and loved—the food, the shops, the people, the animals, and everything in between!” Brady reflected on how he is soaking up cultural experiences with his kids. He acknowledged how he cherished the trip, adding, “These trips shape us and remind us how much there is to learn when we step outside our routines and see the world together.”

This wasn’t Brady’s first rodeo in Japan either. Back in 2017, when he was still slinging passes for the Patriots, he made a similar pilgrimage with his son that became legendary for all the right reasons. That trip started on an Under Armour private jet and hopscotched from Beijing to Shanghai before landing in Tokyo, complete with viral photos of Brady and his boy surrounded by sumo wrestlers in the ring. The images from that earlier adventure were pure gold, showcasing memories that probably meant more than any trophy case. But this time around, Brady’s social media gratitude took on a different tone, especially when it came to his Father’s Day posts, notably missing any mention of his ex-wife in what felt like a deliberate shift in how he’s choosing to frame his family narrative.

Tom Brady’s surprising move as he posts Father’s Day family photos

Father’s Day hit different for Tom Brady this year, and not just because of all those international adventures with his kids. The retired quarterback shared a heartfelt tribute to fatherhood that spoke volumes on June 15th about where his priorities lie these days. At 47, Brady chose to celebrate by honoring the man who taught him everything about being a dad, sharing a carousel of family moments that told a carefully curated story.

“Happy Father’s Day to my dad, who taught me everything about what it means to be a father. And to all the Dads out there that who are great role models to their kids,” Brady wrote, launching into a tribute that felt deeply personal. “My dad has always been my biggest supporter, my best friend, and my number one teacher, not just in sports but in life. The values he passed on to our family—hard work, integrity, compassion, and unconditional love—shaped me in every way.” The first picture was his parents relaxing on an outdoor lounge chair, arms wrapped around each other in the kind of pose that screams decades of solid partnership. But the real story emerged in what followed—images of Brady with Jack, 17, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, including shots of him with his sons on a football field and all three kids piled on his lap.

What made headlines wasn’t what was included but what was edited out. Any mention or image of Gisele was absent from the carousel. It was quite an omission that didn’t go unnoticed. It speaks to how both parents are moving forward since their 2022 split. While Gisele embraces her new chapter and Brady focuses on offseason adventures with his children, they reflect how both parties are focused on what matters to them most in the present.