Tom Brady Announces New Venture After NYC Robbery Hurts His Business

Founded in 2020, CardVault reflects Tom Brady’s personal passion for sports collectibles and cards. The brand now has nine locations across the United States, and on November 16, the ninth one opened at the Mall of America in Minnesota. As such, Brady recently took to social media to share a few moments from the opening event of his new venture.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Through his latest Instagram updates, Tom Brady let fans relive some of his personal moments from the opening of his new CardVault store in Minnesota. In his first Instagram story, the NFL legend reposted a clip uploaded by CardVault that showed him stepping onto the stage as fans filled every level of the mall. The former NFL quarterback pointed to the upper floors and tossed a toy football into the crowd while the cheers grew louder.

“Straight from the stadium to the newest @cardvaultbytombrady! All gas no brakes!” read the caption of Tom Brady’s story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Feb 9, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. New Orleans Ceasars Superdome LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250301_mjr_su5_153

It felt like a stadium moment brought indoors. Then Tom Brady’s second Instagram story captured the big ribbon-cutting moment. He reposted a clip of himself uploaded by CardVault that showed him cutting the ribbon to officially open the new store. After snapping the ribbon, he raised his fists in celebration as the staff clapped around him.

“FIRED UP to open a @cardvaultbytombrady inside @mallofamerica in a state that’s so special to me 💜 WE ARE OPEN @mallofamerica,” Tom Brady added in the caption of the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the most personal moment. In his third story, Tom Brady stepped up to speak to the massive crowd below the stage. And he shared a family detail that instantly connected him to Minnesota.

“My mom was born 2 hours from here,” Brady told the crowd. “I feel like I’m a fellow Minnesotan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Galynn was born and raised in the tiny town of Browerville, a city in Todd County, Minnesota. Hence, the NFL legend felt like he was home as he received a warm welcome from the people of Minnesota. So, he then showed his appreciation for them through the caption of his story.

“MINNESOTA BROUGHT THE ENERGY 💚 Love being back here @cardvaultbytombrady.”

Ultimately, the expansion of CardVault in Minnesota looked impressive. Tom Brady bought a 50% share in the business back in February this year, and the brand has grown fast. The new store in Minnesota spans 1,700 square feet and continues CardVault’s push to become a top spot for trading cards and authenticated memorabilia. But while Brady’s business grows, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Brady’s new card store in NYC gets robbed

A new CardVault by Tom Brady store just opened in New York City on October 8. But less than two weeks after the opening, on October 20, a man tricked an employee and walked out with nearly $10,000 worth of Pokémon and baseball cards.

According to the NYPD, the suspect bypassed the payment machine and convinced the staff that he had completed the purchase. Police said he robbed Tom Brady’s business for $9,710 in cards. The suspect was then spotted on Lafayette Street wearing black clothes, a Yankees cap, and carrying a multicolored bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Financial Crimes Task Force is now investigating the suspect for grand larceny. However, this reminds the fans of what happened in 2015 and 2017. Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys from both years went missing. They were later recovered by Mexico’s federal police and the FBI. And now, it’s the cards. While an incident like that might discourage some, Brady has remained surprisingly upbeat.

On November 16, Tom Brady even posted a motivational quote on Instagram. “Nobody works harder than a person who hates asking people for anything,” the quote read.

The NFL legend added a “💯💪” to drive the message home.

Recently, Tom Brady also told fans that October had been overwhelming for him between his FOX analyst duties and family commitments. “Crazy” was how he described the month in his newsletter. And November hasn’t slowed down either. Just last week, Brady celebrated his boat racing team’s E1 Series win in Miami. Still, through all the chaos, Brady keeps moving forward.