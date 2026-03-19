Tom Brady Trash Talks Logan Paul for Dodging Fights With Myles Garrett & LeVeon Bell Before Flag Football Event

Essentials Inside The Story
- Brady criticized Paul for challenging Browns star Myles Garrett
- The FFC tournament will take place Saturday, March 21, 2026
- The event features three 12-player teams: Founders FFC, Wildcats FFC and Team USA
During the FFC Draft in Beverly Hills, Logan Paul and Tom Brady found themselves in the same room once again. The WWE star has been calling out NFL players like Myles Garrett and others, but when he finally came face-to-face with NFL royalty, he got a verbal beatdown from the man himself: Tom Brady.
“Logan’s pulled out of a lot of fights this weekend,” said Brady as Logan Paul stepped on stage, adding, “Logan’s pulled out of four fights this week already.”
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The seven-time Super Bowl winner wasn’t just throwing some random jab at Logan. His comments came after the WWE star challenged all the NFL players to a $1 million prize if they fought him in a boxing match.
Logan Paul just PRESSED Tom Brady before their upcoming Flag Football game so Tom clapped back at Logan for ducking fights with Myles Garrett & LeVeon Bell 😮😭👀
pic.twitter.com/JhO2ifNrEV
— Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) March 19, 2026
“Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match,” he said. “Any football player, it doesn’t matter. A million dollars. You come to the gym, we put on boxing gloves, we see how it goes.”
The competition came very close to turning real as former Steelers player and retired NFL star Le’Veon Bell accepted his challenge. Bell holds some experience in professional boxing, and later called out Logan on X.
“Bro tryna fight an NFL player that’s never fought before. Let’s set it up bro, we all heard you say you can beat any NFL player,” he wrote. “We can fight in April, the NFL draft is in PITTSBURGH .. we can fight NFL draft weekend! let’s make it happen.”
STOP DUCKING @LoganPaul .. bro tryna fight an NFL player that’s never fought before .. let’s set it up bro, we all heard you say you can beat any NFL player .. we can fight in April, the NFL draft is in PITTSBURGH .. we can fight NFL draft weekend! let’s make it happen pic.twitter.com/tf2SfvE4tr
— Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 5, 2026
While responding to Bell’s message, Paul added that Bell doesn’t have the potential and isn’t a draw.
“There’s no money here because you’re not a draw. Prove me otherwise.”
Fast forward to the event, the two kept going at each other as Logan put Brady up to a challenge, “Tom’s got a lot to say. Let’s see if you still got it this weekend,” Paul said as Brady shot back with an “I got it.”
“We’re saving it for a few days from now,” Brady said before taking a bigger shot. “Logan picked a fight with Myles Garrett. That was the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Brady clearly got the better of Paul in this round of trash talk. But with both set to stay around each other for the event, this back-and-forth is far from over.
Tom Brady’s Fanatics Flag Football Classic
The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is already bringing chaos before kickoff. On Wednesday night, the draft took place in a fancy Beverly Hills hotel, where many NFL stars, Kevin Hart, and Druski filled the room with excitement as they formed their teams.
Tom Brady will team up with Jalen Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, along with some other NFL players, to lead one side. On the other side, Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels will lead their own group, creating an exciting matchup.
Looking at Brady’s group, the Founders FFC roster stacks serious talent. His team includes –
- Terence Crawford
- Stefon Diggs
- Rob Gronkowski
- Damar Hamlin
- Jalen Hurts
- Ashton Jeanty
- Alvin Kamara
- Von Miller
- Patrick Peterson
- DeVonta Smith
- Antoine Winfield Jr.
On the flip side, the Wildcats FFC squad brings its own firepower. Burrow and Daniels lead a group that includes –
- Davante Adams
- Saquon Barkley
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Derwin James Jr.
- Kyle Juszczyk
- Luke Kuechly
- Jalen Ramsey
- Logan Paul
- IShowSpeed
However, this event will not just be about these two teams. Both sides will also compete against the U.S. men’s national flag football team, the reigning IFAF world champions.
All three teams will compete in a round-robin setup starting March 21 in Los Angeles, which means the spotlight will stay on Brady and the growing rivalry throughout the weekend.
Written by
Edited by
Antra Koul