Tom Brady Turns Heads With Bold 6-Figure Move & Reignites Rivalry With Eli Manning

The lights of New York City shone a little brighter as Fanatics Fest took over the weekend. The star-studded event brought together legends and rising stars from Kevin Durant‘s effortless swagger to Joe Burrow‘s competitive fire. Even old rivals like Tom Brady and Eli Manning found themselves face-to-face again, trading playful jabs that took fans back to their classic NFL showdowns. The real action came during the inaugural Fanatics Games, where athletes and everyday competitors battled through eight unpredictable challenges. Brady, ever the champion, emerged victorious in typical fashion. But it was what happened after the confetti fell that would become the weekend’s real story.

Brady, always the competitor, dominated the competition. He walked away with the $1 M prize, but it wasn’t the win that had everyone talking. Instead, the Patriots legend made a surprise move—one involving a six-figure decision that left fans buzzing. The crowd erupted as Brady secured victory at the inaugural Fanatics Games. His 399.1-point performance topped a field of 100 athletes and fans across eight grueling challenges. The $1 million prize was his – but the real story was just beginning.

As the cheers died down, Brady grabbed the mic. His words carried the weight of a champion who remembered his roots. “What I thought was important to me is, again, a lot of the fans… trained for this,” he said, glancing at the competitors who’d pushed him all weekend. “All 49 other competitors… I’d like to give them, for my winnings, everyone that competed, $5,000.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Settleman (@jacksettleman) Expand Post

The crowd erupted in spontaneous applause as Brady’s words sank in. According to ESPN, Tom Brady will give $5,000 to each of the fifty fans who competed in the event, and the rest? Ah, the big-hearted man will donate the rest to charity. This means TB12 will reward his fans with a total of $2,50,000 (six-figure). Impressive, isn’t it? Sharing a story on his Instagram account, the NFL legend also wrote: “THANK YOU to everyone who came out this weekend. Sports bring us all together.” Pure class! But Brady’s weekend wasn’t just about giving money away.

It was also about chasing a piece of history. Hours earlier, he’d locked in on another prize: a rare 2003-04 LeBron James rookie card won by a third-place finisher. Brady didn’t hesitate. He offered $250,000 for the card and threw in a signed jersey and a personal keepsake to seal the deal.

The event brought together a fun mix of sports challenges from throwing footballs to hitting golf shots. There were eight total competitions, including QB skills, shooting hoops, scoring soccer goals, baseball pitching, and even a hockey challenge involving washer-dryers. They also added some spice with a WWE-style entrance and a UFC striking round, plus a golf closest-to-the-pin challenge. Surprisingly, six regular fans made it into the top 10. And guess what? Out of all the big names, only James Harden and Eli Manning managed to crack that list-finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Not bad, but the fans definitely stole the spotlight.

However, with Eli Manning, Brady made sure to revive his competition. The two NFL legends, whose Super Bowl battles defined an era, found themselves face-to-face again at Fanatics Fest. How?

Tom Brady’s WWE moment with his old foe

Even at a friendly fan event, Tom Brady and Eli Manning couldn’t escape their history. The moment Brady ripped Manning’s Giants jersey during his WWE-style entrance, the crowd erupted. Manning quickly retaliated, playfully ambushing his old foe from behind. Not only that! The Giants legend also took to his X, and dropped a playful comment on the moment – “This is why I always liked Peyton more.” Hilarious! But what came even funnier was Brady’s response to it, as he tried to console Manning: “Next time wear a Patriots jersey, Eli.”

For anyone who remembered their Super Bowl battles, all of these felt like 2007 all over again. Their NFL rivalry defined an era. Manning’s Giants shocked Brady’s undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, ruining a perfect season. Four years later, Manning did it again in Super Bowl XLVI. Those two losses haunted Brady’s otherwise flawless resume. At Fanatics Fest, the competitive fire still burned.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brady finished second in QB skills behind CJ Stroud, while Manning landed fifth overall. When teacher Matt Dennish briefly led the competition, Brady surged past him, just like he used to crush opponents in his prime. However, the jersey stunt proved some wounds never fully heal.

Nevertheless, Brady enjoyed his entry as he first spat on a Jets jersey—expected for a Patriots legend—but tearing Manning’s Giants jersey carried extra weight. On the other hand, Manning’s quick response showed he still enjoys getting under Brady’s skin. Their playful brawl ended with a game of catch, but the message was clear. These two will always be linked by history. Brady got his $1 million win this time, but Manning walked away with that familiar smirk. Some rivalries don’t fade; they just find new ways to entertain!