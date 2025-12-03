Tom Brady’s Ex-GF Joins Miami Dolphins In Celebrations as Tennis Legend Makes Personal Announcement

The sporting world lit up again this week as Venus Williams dropped a major personal update that immediately had fans talking. Fresh off her high-profile return to the WTA Tour at 45, the tennis legend surprised everyone with a post that shifted the spotlight off the court.

She’s officially engaged to Italian actor Andrea Preti.

Celebrating this wholesome moment, New England Patriots legend Tom Brady‘s ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk commented on Venus Williams’ post as she wrote, “❤️🔥🔥.” Similarly, the NFL franchise, the Miami Dolphins, also wished the couple, commenting, “Congratulations 🎊,” on the engagement post.

Looking at the Instagram post shared by Venus Williams, the four-time Olympic gold medalist shared photos of the couple getting cozy, with her dog, Harry, at a scenic tropical locale. The post had a caption that included their engagement, as it said, “Engaged 1/31/25💫.”

Preti even jumped into the comments himself, joking that 18-year-old Harry is “the real boss,” a reminder that this engagement is as much about the little family they’ve built as it is about rings and dresses.

From Venus Williams and Andrea Preti, let’s shift focus to Irina Shayk and Tom Brady, who were involved in a brief relationship that ended in late 2023. They were first seen together in July 2023 and kept their relationship private, meeting discreetly as they navigated a casual “no strings attached” dynamic.

After their brief 2023 fling, the pair reportedly rekindled things in early 2025 in a low-key, casual way, but with no public confirmation of anything long-term, Brady’s main focus remains his new life in the broadcast booth. He continues to excel as an NFL broadcaster, anchoring FOX’s lead NFL coverage and rolling out a weekly power-rankings segment that fans now treat as must-watch TV.

Tom Brady names his hottest team in the NFL

In the latest iteration of Tom Brady’s weekly power rankings, the quarterback extraordinaire picked his former team, the New England Patriots, as the best-performing team in the league so far. The rapid rise of the Patriots boils down to second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who has grown into the franchise centerpiece New England hoped for when they drafted him No. 3 overall in 2024.

Maye has proven his worth with his command of the offense, improved accuracy, and ability to perform in clutch moments have drawn comparisons to early-career Brady. The Pats QB1 has recorded league-leading 3,412 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, which have carried a team that won only four games in 2024.

Those numbers have powered New England to an 11–2 record and a 10-game win streak, turning last year’s 4–13 disappointment into an MVP-level redemption arc that has the rest of the AFC suddenly watching their backs again.

“After a serious drought, the New England Patriots are number one in the power rankings,” Brady said. “New England hasn’t played the league’s hardest schedule – it’s actually been the easiest – but this team passes the eye test and [Mike] Vrabel had them flying around on all three phases on Monday night.”

Coming from a coach who won three Super Bowls in New England under Bill Belichick, that kind of praise for Mike Vrabel’s physical, all-phases identity says as much about how the Patriots are winning as it does about how often they’re winning.

Brady also highlighted how the Patriots enter their Week 14 bye with the perfect record: “Good timing to avoid a loss.”

Now with New England continuing to dominate, it’s happy times for Tom Brady, who remains an ardent supporter of his former team.