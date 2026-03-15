Tom Brady’s Ex Gisele Bundchen Bags New Role With Billion Dollar Company

Essentials Inside The Story Gisele Bundchen lands global ambassador role

Supermodel celebrates partnership at launch event

Tom Brady pushes flag football classic after Riyadh venue switch

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady’s ex-wife and once the world’s highest-paid supermodel, is continuing to build her empire post-divorce, landing a major new role that cements her status as a global icon.

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Bundchen is Garnier’s first-ever Global Brand Ambassador. Part of the L’Oreal Group with a 122-year legacy, Garnier made the appointment official in March 2026. And now, Gisele has marked the occasion at the Diamond Effect event in Miami with an Instagram picture carousel.

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“Good times at the Diamond Effect event with the Garnier family. ✨,” Gisele captioned the post.

Gisele was notably invited to the red carpet event as the guest of honor for the launch of Garnier’s Fructis Diamond Sleek Shine-Coat Smoothing spray. The pictures showed Gisele with her make-up artist, as well as the silver rhinestone dress she donned for the event.

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As Gisele’s post went live, Garnier also dropped in to confirm the partnership in the comments:

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“Thank you, Gisele, for celebrating this special moment with the Garnier family,” they wrote. “We’re proud to have you as our Global Ambassador💚✨”

For Gisele, this fit runs deeper than a simple branding move. Garnier is cruelty-free and works with sustainability in mind as well.

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The Garnier move is far from the first splash Gisele Bündchen has made in recent years. Back in 2025, the supermodel returned to the spotlight for Marc O’Polo’s Spring/Summer campaign. This was her first major modeling project after welcoming her son. The campaign leaned heavily into natural fabrics and sustainability, themes long associated with Bundchen’s environmental advocacy.

Even with Garnier, the ambassador ensured that the name she associated herself with worked with sustainability. That was non-negotiable, and a big part of why she signed up.

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“I have always believed that looking good is a reflection of feeling good,” Bundchen writes as per Garnier’s official website. “Garnier is dedicated to honoring every type of beauty and helping women feel confident in their own skin, which is why this partnership feels so natural to me. I am glad to join forces with a brand that is not only open to progress, but is actively striving to do better for people and the planet.”

Garnier is one of the flagship brands under the L’Oréal Group, the world’s largest cosmetics company, which generated more than €43 billion in revenue in 2024.

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Additionally, the Miami event drew another headline. Gisele Bundchen was notably spotted wearing a gold wedding ring from her husband, Joaquim Valente. But while Bundchen was stacking brand deals and sharing life updates, Tom Brady had football on his mind.

Tom Brady’s flag football push continues locally

Brady’s Fanatics Flag Football Classic was all set for Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, part of the Riyadh Season festival. But the rising Middle East tensions forced a move to BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, with the tournament slated for March 21.

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Brady’s enthusiasm for the event had long predated the venue drama. When the Classic was first announced in September 2025, he had already set the tone.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the field, get the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game’s brightest stars and iconic legends,” Brady had said. “I have always admired the power of lag football and how it connects fans of all ages… and I will be bringing home the trophy.”

The field is expected to also be stacked. Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Saquon Barkley, Davante Adams, Ashton Jeanty, Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller, Deebo Samuel, DeAndre Hopkins, and Alvin Kamara headline the roster.

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Two teams will be drafted on March 19 for the Classic, with a third squad, the U.S. Men’s National Team, also competing. NFL coaches Sean Payton, Pete Carroll, and Kyle Shanahan lead the three squads, and FOX Sports broadcasts it all live with Kevin Hart hosting.

One late addition is Stefon Diggs. The New England Patriots released the wide receiver to navigate their cap complications: his cap hit was set to jump from $10.5 million to $26.5 million in 2026.

Despite leading New England in 2025 with 1,013 yards, 85 catches, and four touchdowns, the cap math ended it. But Tom Brady folded him into the Classic’s roster days later, giving Diggs a stage to audition for his next NFL franchise.

Now, BMO Stadium is already on the 2028 LA Olympics docket as the flag football venue, making the sport’s first-ever Olympic appearance. What would have been an international splash has turned into Brady planting a flag at home. His target for the Olympic gold, though, is still two years out.