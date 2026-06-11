Tom Brady’s Ex Gisele Bundchen Reveals ‘Quiet’ Past Life in Boston

After 19 long years, Gisele Bundchen finally returned as the cover of W Magazine. It marked her 15th cover for the publication and was shot by Karim Sadli. It was her first shot for W Magazine in almost two decades. As part of the special reunion, there was a Q&A session, with Bundchen explaining her experience from each edition. It was during one such question that she reminisced about a “quiet” past life in Boston when talking about how life was in 2007, which happened to be when she appeared on the cover for the 14th time.

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“I had moved to Boston and was living a much quieter life,” said Gisele Bundchen during her interview with W Magazine. “Earlier in my career, everything was about achievement and saying yes to every opportunity. Over time, I began to understand the importance of finding balance. My spiritual practice helped me become more present and more connected to myself. Instead of focusing on external expectations, I started paying attention to how I felt internally. That changed everything—not only my work, but also the way I experienced life.”

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Imago Celebrities attend the Luz Alliance Fund Miami Gala. Featuring: Gisele Bundchen Where: Miami, Florida, United States When: 20 May 2023 Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRA Copyright: xRichardxAlvarezx 52743884

It was the summer of 2007 when she shot her 14th cover for the magazine. It was during that time that she was dating NFL legend Tom Brady. After meeting for the first time in December 2006, the two formally started dating at the beginning of 2007.

Since the former quarterback played for the New England Patriots, she moved to Boston to stay with him. They were the top couple in town. By 2007, Brady had already won three Super Bowls, and Bundchen was one of the leading supermodels. Which is why she started slowing down and taking care of herself.

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Earlier in her twenties, she started having panic attacks due to work pressure, unhealthy lifestyle, and poor sleep schedule. She had her first panic attack in 2003 in a small airplane. Ultimately, she overcame all those with yoga and meditation. She quit smoking and focused on finding internal peace. It helped her recover from the panic attacks, and later she went on to have a great, successful career as a supermodel.

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Regardless, she was still very active in 2007, doing over 30 fashion shoots, which included Vanity Fair, Vogue, Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘The One’ fragrance, and many more. In 2009, she married Brady and had two children with the NFL star. After becoming a mother, she had to divide her professional and personal life.

Later in 2015, they built a 9,716-square-foot mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts, and moved there before ultimately selling it and moving to Tampa Bay after Brady signed with the Buccaneers.

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After leaving Boston, she even put out an official post on Instagram about the city.

While Gisele Bundchen explained her quiet life in Boston, her latest shoot for W Magazine has proven that she is still the best model in showbiz.

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Gisele Bundchen once again embraced her supermodel self with W Magazine

After a 19-year wait, Gisele once again mesmerized fans by being the cover star of W Magazine. She gracefully carried a black satin Celine top and briefs. Her accessories included the design house’s charm necklace, which was filled with shells. Wearing red lipstick and tying her hair in a sleek ponytail made her look sharper than ever.

This is the first time she has worked with Karim Sadli. Her last W Magazine shoot was with Michael Thompson, which also marked her 12th shoot with him. Initially, the supermodel first appeared as the cover star of W Magazine in January 1999, when she was a teenager. Between 2001 and 2002, she was on the cover of the magazine on six different occasions.

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During these shoots, she has worked with British designer John Galliano, Ralph Lauren, Cindy Crawford, and many other top celebrities from the fashion world. With experience of over three decades, she has truly become an industry veteran. It is not just the fashion industry; she also has a new role in her personal life.

She became a mother for the third time last year in February. Later that year, she remarried her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, who is the father of her third child. Together, they are happy, and she often posts pictures of her children on social media. It seems the mother of three has found the perfect balance between work and family.