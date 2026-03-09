Tom Brady’s Ex-Partner Announces Role in NFL Drama Series Based on the Cleveland Browns

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady's ex is stepping back into the football world in an unexpected way

When Bridget Moynahan was about seven, her family moved to Longmeadow, Massachusetts, a place where sports quickly became a big part of her life. At Longmeadow High School, she served as captain of the girls’ soccer, basketball, and lacrosse teams. As she grew older, her path shifted toward modeling and acting, taking her far from the fields where she once competed. Yet in a twist that felt almost inevitable, the world of sports found its way back to her when she began dating NFL star Tom Brady. Though the two went their separate ways in 2006, Moynahan’s connection to football never fully faded, as unexpected news connected Moynahan to a new NFL-themed drama series.

Tom Brady’s former partner, Bridget Moynahan, revealed last week that she has joined a new NFL-themed drama series called ‘The Land‘ for Hulu. The announcement on Instagram quickly caught the attention of football fans because the show reportedly centers on the world surrounding the Cleveland Browns.

“Finally sharing the good news! So excited to be a part of this incredible project filled with talented writers, directors and actors!” Bridget Moynahan wrote on an Instagram post, along with a screenshot of a publication, breaking the news.

The show is created and written by Dan Fogelman, and it reportedly blends football drama with a strong generational family storyline. In addition, Chris Meloni leads the cast as head coach Danny, while Moynahan is expected to portray Belinda, who is described as Danny’s former wife.

Before stepping into this new project, Moynahan wrapped up one of the most stable roles of her career. She spent fourteen seasons playing Erin Reagan alongside Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg on the long-running CBS series Blue Bloods. Afterwards, she returned briefly as a guest on the spinoff Boston Blue with Wahlberg.

She also revisited her character Natasha in the And Just Like That… series, the follow-up to Sex and the City. More recently, she both starred in and produced the short film Swipe NYC with Richard Schiff and Lisa Edelstein.

Coming back to The Land, the series already features a deep supporting cast. Sam Corlett and Tanner Zagarino are set to play Danny’s sons. Meanwhile, veteran actor William H. Macy appears as the football team’s owner, Hank. Alongside him, Mandy Moore and Chloe Bennet portray Hank’s daughters, while Chace Crawford takes on the role of the team’s new general manager.

Last month, Macy offered a small preview of what fans can expect from the series.

“It’s about a football team, nominally the Cleveland Browns. It’s called The Land because that’s what people from Cleveland call it,” Macy told Deadline. “They’re brilliant scripts. They’re Shakespearean. It’s about football, but, oh, my lord, the plots are so profound, and I’m having the time of my life.”

However, the show still does not have an official release date. According to IMDb, it is expected to arrive sometime this year, though the exact timing remains unclear.

So fans will have to wait and see when The Land finally premieres and how well the football drama performs. This topic is definitely of interest to fans, especially those who have been keeping an eye on Tom Brady’s personal life for a long time.

A look at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s relationship

The relationship between Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan had plenty of memorable moments, both good and difficult. When the two first started dating in early 2004, both were thriving professionally. Brady had recently secured his second Super Bowl as the quarterback of the New England Patriots. And Moynahan had already gained major recognition through series and films such as Coyote Ugly, Serendipity, and The Recruit.

Soon after, the pair became regulars at major Hollywood and sports events. They appeared together at glamorous gatherings like the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscars party and the Met Gala, which kept them constantly in the spotlight. They also showed up for each other’s professional milestones, whether that meant film premieres for Moynahan or championship celebrations connected to Brady and the Patriots.

However, after spending about three years together, the couple stunned fans when they confirmed their breakup in December 2006. Then the story took an unexpected turn just two months later. Moynahan’s representative revealed that the actress was pregnant with Brady’s child. Over time, both adjusted to the situation and focused on raising their child together while building separate lives.

In fact, Moynahan later explained how that arrangement worked in a 2019 interview.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together, and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own,” Bridget told People in 2019. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”

On August 22, 2007, Bridget and Brady welcomed their baby boy, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, into the world. Brady even flew on a private jet to Los Angeles to be by Moynahan’s side on the day of delivery. He also shared the special moment with friends.

“These are adults who are responsible enough to work things out,” Brady’s friend Jason Taylor said to People. “Things happen, but they’re handling it correctly.”

Since then, both have stayed in touch while co-parenting their son together.