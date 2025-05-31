Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Makes Bold Prediction About LA28 After Patrick Mahomes Declined Olympics Offer

Picture this: Tom Brady at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, surrounded by legends, casually dropping a bombshell that would change everything. “I’m excited. The Americans are obviously going to have a bit of an advantage, but it will be fun to watch other teams fight for the gold medal.” Wait—gold medal? This wasn’t supposed to be about comebacks or the Olympics.

This was about celebrating past glory, not igniting new fires. But Brady’s words hit like lightning in that Madrid ballroom, sending shockwaves through the sports world. What started as an innocent comment suddenly felt like the opening move in a chess game nobody knew was being played. Now, with his former teammate ready to make a bold prediction, the plot thickens even further.

Tom Brady might just be lacing up his cleats again. Not for another Super Bowl run, not for some Netflix documentary drama — for Olympic gold. This Friday on the Up and Adams show, Jason McCourty shared his take on Brady potentially playing flag football. “I can definitely see him doing that. Brady’s just gonna lay down, he ain’t outrunning anybody.” Classic teammate honesty right there. But why are we even talking flag football? Because TB12 is eyeing something wild. The Daily Mail broke the story that the seven-time Super Bowl champ is serious about joining Team USA’s flag football squad for the 2028 LA Olympics. Yeah, you read that right. Brady will be 50 when those games hit, but apparently age is just a number when you’re chasing history.

“He wants a gold medal. And what better way to stay GOAT — the greatest of all time — than to get back in the game and help your country win?” an inside source told The Daily Mail. Think about the timing, though. August 2028 isn’t just Olympic season — it’s also when Brady gets inducted into the Hall of Fame. Imagine that summer: Canton ceremony one weekend, Olympic gold the next. Talk about going out with a bang.

Sure, Brady’s got his $375 million Fox deal and ownership stakes with the Raiders and Birmingham City FC keeping him busy. But apparently, the competitive fire never really dies. Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow were also eyeing Olympic spots, but word is Mahomes has already declined the offer. That leaves the door wide open for the ultimate comeback story.

Kansas City’s golden boy says ‘nah’ to actual Olympic gold

Patrick Mahomes just shut the door on Team USA’s flag football hopes. Rather, his part in them. The Chiefs superstar made it crystal clear Thursday that he won’t be suiting up for the 2028 LA Olympics. “I’ll probably leave that to the younger guys,” Mahomes told FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna. “I’ll be a little older by the time that comes around.” Hold up—32 is old now? Apparently, in Mahomes’ world, hitting your thirties means it’s time to pass the torch. Meanwhile, Tom Brady’s over here plotting his Olympics debut at 50.

The NFL already has its flag football poster boy locked down: Jalen Hurts got the ambassador gig last summer. Smart move, considering the Eagles crushed Kansas City’s three-peat dreams in Super Bowl LIX, winning 40-22 and evening the scores from their previous Super Bowl matchup. Mahomes had a solid 2024 season—3,928 passing yards, 26 TDs, and led the Chiefs to a 15-2 record. Pro Football Focus ranked him second among QBs in rushing grade and 10th overall. But none of that mattered when Philadelphia dismantled them on the biggest stage. So maybe Mahomes stepping aside isn’t such a bad thing.

His credentials are unquestionable, but if he wants to leave the opportunity to someone else, all you can do is respect it. Time for some fresh blood to chase Olympic gold while the veteran quarterback watches from his couch, probably wondering if he made the right call.