Tom Brady’s Former Teammate Speaks Against JC Tretter After NFLPA Closed in on New Exec’s Hire

NFLPA’s drama has caused a stir again. Lloyd Howell has had quite a troublesome week. His departure comes after a report revealed that he violated the ethical and financial standards of the union. It is just one of the many controversies that fired up in the offseason. This leaves the organisation looking for its new executive director. And two of the leading candidates in the race are Chief Strategy Officer JC Tretter and Chief Player Officer Don Davis. But the choice of Tretter ahead in the list didn’t sit well with Tom Brady‘s former teammate!

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini just reported that reps from all 32 NFL teams had a conversation about the future of the union’s leadership. There’s no word yet on when they’ll name an interim executive director. However, as per her report, it seems like Tretter has more backing from the players than Davis does.

As Russini shared the post on X, the former New England Patriots player, Damien Woody, was quick to re-share the post on his social media and criticize the choice. “Beyond embarrassing for the union that Tretter is even a viable candidate at this point,” he said. Well, he isn’t alone on this opposition side in the conversation.

While Tretter may have much support, it won’t be easy, as he is shrouded in more controversy. As per Russini’s report, some players are now talking about possibly taking legal action against both the NFLPA and Tretter. And they have a reason behind it. They’re reportedly raising concerns about issues like inclusion, labor rights, and how union dues are being handled.

As said, one of the controversies is the issue regarding a confidentiality agreement between the NFLPA and the league regarding an arbitrator’s ruling on possible owner collusion over quarterback salaries. Tretter has already confirmed that he wasn’t aware of the collusion grievance.

Well, Woody might find some peace in knowing that Tretter might not assume the new role. Previously known for his tenure as the player president from 2020 to 2024, the 34-year-old transitioned into the role of chief strategy officer in October 2024. And amid this controversy, he chose to retire from his position.

Speaking to CBS, he mentioned his disinterest in taking up the interim executive director position after Howell. He also mentioned the personal strain on his family in recent days. Tretter added that he intends to depart from the organization in the near future, feeling that he has given all he can and has nothing more to contribute.

“So, the short bullet points are: I have no interest in being (executive director). I have no interest in being considered. I’ve let the executive committee know that. I’m also going to leave the NFLPA in the coming days because I don’t have anything left to give the organization,” he told CBS. In fact, Tretter was involved in another controversy.

JC Tretter makes headlines for his comments on Russell Wilson

Tretter is perhaps one of the most talked-about men in the league right now. Drafted in the 2013 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers, he was named the NFL Players Association representative from 2020 to 2024. Unfortunately, he is making the headlines for the wrong reasons! If anything, another NFL star, Russell Wilson, has also gotten dragged into the controversy.

As revealed by Pablo Torres’ report, it’s about Tretter’s alleged texts. It talked about a now-Giants player over the contract with the Denver Broncos. Many believe it’s Russell Wilson. Tretter, the NFLPA’s chief strategy officer, allegedly texted former union head DeMaurice Smith, criticizing the player and his agent for failing to land a fully guaranteed contract, calling him a “wuss.”

“What I can now report is that J.C. Tretter, in a series of text messages that he sent to then-executive director of the union, DeMaurice Smith, repeatedly insulted Russell Wilson. At one point, he used an expletive that I will not say here. J.C. Tretter also called Russell Wilson a quote-unquote ‘wuss’,” Torre said, via Giants Wire. Considering Woody’s comment, the incident has quite clearly hurt trust between the players and union leadership.