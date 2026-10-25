Tom Brady’s Rumored GF Candice Swanepoel Turns Heads at UFC 333

The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi recently hosted UFC 333. Somewhere between the walkouts and the main event, the crowd at UFC 333 stopped watching the cage and turned their attention to NFL legend Tom Brady’s rumored partner, Candice Swanepoel, who had just arrived.

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“Kicking off my Abu Dhabi trip @ufc! What a wild and amazing experience!🫢😲 Thank you @visitabudhabi for the impeccable hospitality and welcoming energy🙏🤜 🤛” Swanepoel captioned her Instagram post.

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UFC 333 took place on October 24, 2026, with two titles on the line. In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defended his title against Movsar Evloev. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Petr Yan defended his bantamweight championship with a unanimous win against Merab Dvalishvili.

Candice Swanepoel arrived at the Etihad Arena wearing a black outfit to watch the event. The moment she shared the pictures on her Instagram, fans started praising the Victorias Secret angel.

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WWE superstar Natalie, aka Nattie, dropped a “Gorgeous” in the comments section, admiring her beauty.

Meanwhile, UFC 333 ring girl Kristie Pearson expressed her feelings on meeting the model. “It was so nice to meet you 🥰❤️.”

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Internet personality Janae Roberts couldn’t stop praising Candice for her beauty, and wrote, “The literal most beautiful person to ever walk the earth. Not up for debate.”

Many fans in Swanepoel’s comment section were mesmerized by her beauty and left comments like, “You are sooo prettyyyy.”

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Meanwhile, a few comments also highlighted Candice Swanepoel’s link with 7x Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, with comments like,

“You & Tom 😍😍😍 LOVE it!!!!!” and “You look gorgeous with Tom ❤️🔥”

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Swanepoel is a supermodel, fashion designer, and entrepreneur and has walked the runway for luxury houses including Chanel, Versace, Fendi, Dior, and Dolce & Gabbana.

In 2018, she also launched her own brand, Tropic of C, a sustainable, eco-conscious swimwear brand, where she is both the founder and creative director.

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Many media outlets, including Us Weekly and PEOPLE Magazine, recently reported that the 49-year-old NFL legend and the 38-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel have been dating privately “for a while now.”

According to a source for PEOPLE, “They both live in Miami, so it’s very convenient. They’re spending a lot of time together.”

Both Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel are also co-parenting their children from their previous partners. Brady has two children (Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13) with supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and an older son (Jack, 19) with actress Bridget Moynahan.

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Meanwhile, Swanepoel is also a dedicated mother and has two sons (Anaca, 10, and Ariel, 8) with her former fiancé, Hermann Nicoli.

As of now, neither Tom Brady nor Candice Swanepoel has publicly addressed the romance, keeping their rumored relationship relatively low-key.