Tom Brady’s Undertaker-Inspired WWE Entrance Backfires as Fans Are Left Cringing

The Fanatics Fest is underway in New York City, and almost all the standout sporting personalities have been engaged there. Last year at the fest, former Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski walked to the legendary WWE faction, D-Generation X’s (DX) theme song. And now, his ex-teammate and NFL legend, Tom Brady, has done something similar this year.

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Fanatics Fest follows an activity allowing people to portray themselves as WWE superstars and make an entrance with the theme songs playing in the background. Tom Brady, who attended the four-day event at the Javits Center in NYC, also took part in the experience.

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With lights dimmed, The Undertaker’s iconic music filled the venue. Then a casket was rolled onto the stage, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion emerged from inside it. Also, to lean entirely into Undertaker’s persona, Brady had a screen behind him playing his legendary Super Bowl LI comeback from a 3-28 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons.

The former NFL quarterback then sprang out of the casket and held a chair. And as he moved down the runway, Brady hit a bystander wearing a Falcons jersey to complete the entrance. Last year, Brady made an entrance on WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes’ entrance song. But the one inspired by The Undertaker this year had fans struggling.

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“This is corny AF, GOAT moving like a clown in a circus. You hate to see it,” a fan commented under the post. Brady is an NFL legend, and watching him perform such gimmicks wasn’t on anyone’s list. However, amid that, a few also dropped in suggestions for Brady.

“If insane means cringe, then sure, insane. Needed Gronk as Paul Bearer to save it,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Holy cringe, Tom, please stop!” Meanwhile, another netizen dropped, “I’m sorry, but this is so dumb. Just screams midlife crisis.”

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From broadcasting, modelling, business, to even fitness coaching, and now the latest Undertaker-inspired WWE entrance will join the list of side quests that the legendary QB has been following lately.